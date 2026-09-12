‘BRICS Must Focus On Convergences, Not Divergences,' Says Ex-Diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri

A.

The hardest and most difficult decisions can only be taken in smaller groups. However, legitimacy comes from having a greater degree of universality.

Take the United Nations. The Security Council, particularly the permanent five, takes the hardest decisions, but when the General Assembly does something, there is a kind of global acceptance and universality to it.

So, enlargement has its advantages. But, on the other hand, you now have more divergences to manage. When BRICS consisted of five countries, coming together on some of the most crucial issues in the world, whether Ukraine or the conflict involving Iran, would have been less difficult. It is certainly more difficult now.

My expectation would be that BRICS focuses on its convergences, and there are many, and skirts the divergences. You have to do what you can. The emphasis on “practical cooperation” is important.