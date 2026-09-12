BRICS Takes Veiled Aim At Tariff Wars, Calls For WTO Overhaul

BRICS leaders warned that unilateral tariffs and trade restrictions threaten global trade, supply chains and developing economies.
The bloc called for urgent WTO reforms, including restoring its two-tier dispute settlement mechanism.
The declaration also opposed unilateral sanctions and backed reforms to the UN Security Council.
In an indirect swipe at Washington’s tariff policy, BRICS leaders on Saturday warned that a wave of unilateral tariffs was pushing the global trading system “at a crossroads” and demanded urgent reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO), without naming any country.
The New Delhi Declaration, issued on the first day of the two-day summit, said the spread of trade-restrictive actions inconsistent with WTO rules, whether through indiscriminate tariff increases or protectionism disguised as environmental policy — threatened to shrink global trade, disrupt supply chains and worsen existing economic disparities.
The bloc voiced serious concern over the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that distort trade, a passage widely read as directed at the US, though the declaration stopped short of identifying any country by name.
The leaders reaffirmed support for a non-discriminatory, open, transparent and rules-based trading system with the WTO at its core, and said its foundational principles, including Most-Favoured-Nation Treatment and Special and Differential Treatment for developing members, particularly least developed countries (LDCs), must be upheld.
The declaration also opposed carbon border adjustment mechanisms, calling them unilateral, punitive, discriminatory and protectionist measures inconsistent with international law that undermine developing countries’ efforts to build climate resilience.
On WTO functioning, the bloc pressed for immediate restoration of a fully functioning, two-tier binding dispute settlement mechanism and urged the appointment of new Appellate Body members without further delay.
BRICS extended support for Ethiopia's and Iran's bids to join the WTO.
On broader multilateralism, the declaration reaffirmed its commitment to a “more just, equitable, agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable” international system, marking the 20th anniversary of BRICS.
It repeated long-standing calls for reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council, and reiterated that China and Russia, as permanent Security Council members, back the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the council.
The bloc also condemned unilateral coercive measures, including economic and secondary sanctions imposed outside UN Security Council authorisation, saying they harmed the human rights of populations in targeted states, particularly the poor and vulnerable.
The declaration was adopted under India's 2026 BRICS chairship, themed "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".
China will take over the chairship in 2027 and host the XIX summit.