BRICS Balancing Act: India Puts Next Gen Ministers In the Spotlight

What Does BRICS Want?

The BRICS summit in New Delhi comes as the grouping struggles to find consensus on a range of issues, from conflicts in West Asia to reform of the United Nations Security Council. The two-day summit, on September 12 and 13, is taking place amid global upheaval, with the US-Israel war on Iran, Russia’s war in Ukraine and turmoil in global energy markets. Despite this being India’s fourth chairship, the presidency has largely been a low-key affair.