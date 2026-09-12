Kangana Ranaut vs Mandi Officials: Why BJP MP Lost Her Cool

Kangana Ranaut questioned Mandi officials over delays in development projects.
The MP claimed public funds were being misused and demanded accountability.
Officials cited expenditure records and disruptions caused by the 2025 disasters.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut lashed out at officials in her Mandi constituency over the delays in development projects, calling them "lazy, and incompetent".
Ranaut's outburst came during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting.
Reviewing the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, Ranaut said government money must reach its intended beneficiaries and alleged that “30 to 40 per cent” of public funds went into the wrong hands.
“The public money should not go into the wrong hands,” the Mandi MP said, calling for closer monitoring of projects and accountability for negligence or irregularities.
Ranaut Questions Delays In MPLADS Works
Ranaut expressed anger over projects under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) that had remained pending despite being discussed at previous meetings. She told officials that the time for giving assurances had passed and demanded completed work.
“The time for ‘addressing’ things is gone. Those are two-year-old matters. Those are one-and-a-half to two-year-old matters. Now get the job done and report to me that this is done! Kangana allocated Rs 11 crore, yet not a single piece of work was carried out. It is so incompetent, so wretched,” she said.
The MP also asked how she was expected to respond when questioned publicly about development work in her constituency.
“What am I supposed to say before the media out there? That people come here only to draw their salaries?” she asked. Ranaut went on to question whether she should describe officials as “utterly lazy” and “utterly incompetent” before the national media.
Administration Points To Spending, Disaster Delays
The Indian Express, citing the district administration, reported that of the Rs 11 crore allocated under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme for 2025-26, Rs 5.12 crore had been sanctioned for 237 projects in Mandi district.
According to the report, Rs 3.22 crore had been spent. Of the 74 projects completed across the parliamentary constituency, 68 were located in Mandi district.
A senior administration officer who attended the meeting reportedly acknowledged that laxity in executing some projects could not be ruled out. However, the officer also cited the disasters that affected Himachal Pradesh in 2025, saying the exceptional circumstances had disrupted work.
“I believe, sometimes it is good not to react simultaneously — at least in the case of our MP,” the officer was quoted as saying.
MLAs Say Similar Responses Were Given Earlier
BJP MLAs Inder Singh Gandhi and Dalip Thakur said Ranaut’s anger stemmed partly from officials giving responses similar to those presented at two previous meetings on MPLADS projects.
Gandhi said delays were not confined to projects funded through the parliamentary scheme.
“MPLADS funds are a separate matter. Even we, the elected representatives for our legislative assembly, have not managed to expedite developmental works under Vidhayak the Nidhi,” he told The Indian Express.
He also pointed out that the annual allocation under the MLA Local Area Development Fund had been reduced from Rs 2.20 crore to Rs 1.10 crore.
BJP's Calculated Response
A senior BJP leader in Shimla said the attention generated by Ranaut’s confrontation should not suggest that the party’s other MPs were failing to pursue development issues, Indian Express reported.
“The other three BJP MPs — Suresh Kumar Kashyap from Shimla, Rajiv Bhardwaj from Kangra and Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur — have also been holding meetings with district officials regarding MPLADS work,” the leader said. “It does not mean that they don’t raise issues relating to development works or utilisation of funds.”
The leader attributed the wider visibility of the incident to Ranaut’s film background and the forceful manner in which she voiced her criticism.
“Her reaction became widely visible because of her Bollywood personality and the manner in which she expressed her anger,” the leader said.
BDO Association Objects To Language
The 14 Block Development Officers who attended the meeting have not publicly commented on Ranaut’s remarks. Their association, however, expressed concern over the language used.
According to The Indian Express, the Himachal Pradesh Block Development Officers Association said it respected the constitutional and administrative authority of elected representatives to review development work. It added, however, that remarks affecting the dignity and morale of officers were regrettable and had disappointed its members.
The association called for future review meetings to be guided by official records, facts and ground realities, while maintaining a “respectful and dignified tone”.