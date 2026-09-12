Putin, Xi In Delhi: Armoured Cars, Special Protection Teams, ‘Flying Fortresses’ Guard Two BRICS Heavyweights

Delhi has deployed extensive security for Putin and Xi’s BRICS visit.
Both leaders are accompanied by specialised protection teams and armoured vehicles.
Putin travelled aboard the Il-96-300PU, widely called the “Flying Kremlin”.
New Delhi has turned into a high-security zone as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for the 18th BRICS Summit, with both leaders travelling under elaborate protection arrangements that combine their own security teams with India’s multi-layered security apparatus.
For Presidents Putin and Xi, the security began well before their motorcades reached Bharat Mandapam. Both countries have brought specialised security personnel and equipment to Delhi, while Indian security agencies have established separate security arrangements around the hotels where the two presidents are staying.
According to reports, Russian and Chinese protection teams have been deployed alongside Indian security personnel, with security extending from the hotels to the routes and summit venue.
Security Cover For President Putin
Putin’s protection is particularly visible through the Russian-made Aurus Senat, the armoured presidential limousine developed under Russia’s Cortege project. The vehicle has become a signature element of Putin’s overseas travel.
The Aurus is designed as a heavily protected state limousine and is accompanied by a larger motorcade and Russian security personnel.
Notably, Putin used the Aurus as his official presidential vehicle, including during his high-profile visit to North Korea in 2024, and even gifted one of these vehicles to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The most distinctive element of Putin’s security architecture, however, is in the air. The Russian president travelled to India aboard an Ilyushin Il-96-300PU, a specialised presidential aircraft often described as the “Flying Kremlin”.
Reports from the Delhi visit say Russia maintains more than one similar aircraft, allowing the Kremlin to use uncertainty around the president’s aircraft movements as an additional security measure. The aircraft is equipped with sophisticated communications and other systems intended to keep the Russian leadership connected and protected while airborne, including during crises such as conflicts or natural disasters.
Security Blanket For Xi
Xi’s arrival on Saturday has also brought a similarly distinctive vehicle into the Indian capital. His presidential limousine is the Hongqi N701, a highly protected, purpose-built vehicle associated with China’s top leadership.
According to reports, the limousine is understood to have ballistic and blast protection and is not a conventional production vehicle available to the public. Its presence in Delhi is part of a broader Chinese security arrangement that includes specialised personnel accompanying the president.
Unlike Russia, China does not operate a dedicated presidential aircraft in the same manner as the United States’ Air Force One.
Xi’s international travel is generally conducted using specially configured Air China Boeing 747 aircraft. Publicly available aviation research identifies a Boeing 747-8 associated with China’s state travel arrangements, with the aircraft operated under a system designed specifically for senior Chinese leadership.
India’s own security grid forms the outer layer. Around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, paramilitary units, surveillance infrastructure and more than 100 K9 (dog squad) teams have been deployed for the summit.
The extraordinary protection around Putin and Xi reflects more than protocol. Their vehicles, aircraft and security teams represent two highly centralised states bringing their own protective ecosystems into Delhi, while India, being the host country, provides the wider security umbrella for the summit.