Column | Hardeep Singh Puri On How a Prepared India Weathered Hormuz Disruption Without Fuel, LPG Shortages

The steps worked because the ground had been prepared long before. India entered the crisis with 23 refineries, more than 47,000 kilometre of oil and gas pipelines and a retail network serving nearly seven-eight crore LPG customers a day. Over a decade under Prime Minister Modi, the crude basket had been widened from 27 supplier nations to 41, the share of imports travelling beyond Hormuz raised from 55 per cent to 70 per cent, LNG import terminals doubled and strategic reserves filled at Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru and Padur while a second phase was approved at Chandikhol, with Gulf producers storing their own crude in Indian caverns. Little of it made headlines while it was being built; all of it mattered when the strait closed. The world’s fourth-largest refining nation, at 267 million tonnes a year and building towards roughly 310 by 2030, exported refined products worth $45 billion in 2024—25; a country like that is not easily brought to a halt and this one ended the quarter with foreign exchange reserves near $690 billion.