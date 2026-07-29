India Condemns Strait of Hormuz Attacks at UNSC: Parvathaneni Harish

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, strongly condemned the recent attacks on commercial vessels GFS Galaxy, MT Al Bahiyah, and MT Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz.
The maritime strikes resulted in the tragic death of one Indian citizen, left another missing, and caused serious injuries to several other Indian seafarers.
Ambassador Harish called for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities in West Asia and the restoration of free, unimpeded navigation in accordance with international law.
India strongly condemned recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz during the UN Security Council open debate on the Situation in the Middle East on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, according to PTI.
Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, highlighted the direct impact on Indian citizens. The strikes on the GFS Galaxy, MT Al Bahiyah, and MT Mombasa this month left one Indian dead, one missing, and several injured, with some sustaining serious injuries, PTI reported.
"Several Indian citizens were injured, including some seriously, one Indian tragically lost his life, and one is missing, in these attacks. India has consistently condemned acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz," Harish said.
Harish said that the situation demands urgent diplomatic intervention.
"[A]fter a brief pause in the ongoing conflict in the region, there has been a worrying resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities. This is deeply concerning and India calls for an immediate de-escalation of tensions," Harish told PTI. "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," he added.
Threats to Maritime Trade
The ongoing US-Israel war against Iran serves as the backdrop for the recent shipping disruptions. Following attacks on commercial vessels that began on July 6, 2026, Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed on July 11.
Daily vessel transits plummeted from over 100 before the conflict to between 8 and 15 by mid-July, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific reported.
This disruption threatens India's significant economic interests in the Gulf. Annual bilateral trade stands at $180bn, while cumulative Foreign Direct Investment exceeds $31bn. Remittances from the Gulf Cooperation Council top $52bn.
Approximately 10mn Indian citizens live and work in the region. "Their safety and well-being are a key priority for us," Harish said.
Gaza and Regional Stability
Harish warned that the focus on maritime security must not pull "our attention away from the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip".
India has provided approximately $175mn in development assistance to Palestine. The country continues to advocate for a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living side-by-side with Israel. "India believes that a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side in peace with Israel, within secure and recognised borders, is essential to a comprehensive and lasting solution," Harish told PTI.
Addressing the situation in Yemen, Harish rejected interference in the nation's internal affairs.
"We further condemn attacks by Houthis on maritime navigation. The protection of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Southern Red Sea is a shared international responsibility and is a global interest," Harish said.
Harish also condemned the recent attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon. He emphasised that ensuring their safety remains a priority. Preparing for a post-UNIFIL scenario is necessary, he added, urging the international community to provide the Lebanese Armed Forces with the requisite support and assistance. "Further, it is important to be ready for a post-UNIFIL scenario, and in this context, the Lebanese Armed Forces must receive requisite support and assistance," Harish said.