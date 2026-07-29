India Condemns Strait of Hormuz Attacks at UNSC: Parvathaneni Harish

"[A]fter a brief pause in the ongoing conflict in the region, there has been a worrying resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities. This is deeply concerning and India calls for an immediate de-escalation of tensions," Harish told PTI. "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," he added.