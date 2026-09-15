PoK Internet Shutdown Crosses 100 Days Despite Court Order

Internet services in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have remained suspended for more than 100 days since the shutdown began on June 5
The region’s High Court has directed the government to restore connectivity within 10 days, subject to exceptions for areas where the law and order situation is not conducive
The prolonged shutdown has disrupted access to information and affected daily life and businesses amid continuing political and security tensions
Internet services in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have remained suspended for more than 100 days, with the region’s High Court ordering the government to restore connectivity within 10 days.
The court gave the government 10 days to restore internet services in all areas, except where conditions are not favourable. High Court Judge Justice Shahid Bihar conducted a preliminary hearing by consolidating separate petitions filed by the Azad Kashmir Bar Association and a local citizen.
The court issued verbal orders to the AJK government, directing it to restore service within 10 days, with an exception for areas where the law and order situation is not conducive.
How The Shutdown Began
Internet services were suspended on June 5 in Rawalakot after restrictions were imposed following a call by the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) for a long march and sit-in.
After a shutdown of about 48 days, internet service was partially restored for the first time, but was shut down again on July 25 following a strike and clashes in Muzaffarabad.
Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Iftikhar Gilani announced the restoration of internet service during his first media talk at the Muzaffarabad Press Club on August 31, after which DSL service was restored in Mirpur, Neelum and Haveli. However, service has not been fully restored in Muzaffarabad.
Government Announces Phased Restoration
The AJK government had earlier announced a phased restoration of internet services from August 31, on the orders of Prime Minister Gilani, a notification was issued to restore internet service completely in four districts and partially in four districts.
The connectivity restrictions continued into the election period. Pakistan postponed elections in Poonch and Palandri amid security concerns, while polling was delayed in seven seats during the final phase.
The restrictions formed part of a broader communications environment during the unrest, which also saw authorities block access to news websites, including Al Jazeera, amid coverage of the protests.
The prolonged shutdown has raised concerns among residents and rights groups about access to information and the impact on daily life and businesses in the region.