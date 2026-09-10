Sheikh Hasina’s Daughter Saina Wazed Resigns As WHO Regional Head Amid Fraud Allegations

Saima Wazed, daughter of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has resigned as WHO Southeast Asia regional director amid fraud investigations.
The WHO and Bangladesh authorities have investigated allegations involving travel expenses, academic credentials and land, all of which Wazed has denied.
Wazed said she had lost trust in WHO leadership and that nearly a year without remuneration had made her financial situation untenable.
Saima Wazed, daughter of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has resigned as the World Health Organization’s Southeast Asia regional director amid fraud investigations by the UN agency and Bangladeshi authorities.
Wazed resigned on Wednesday, according to her resignation letter seen by Reuters, bringing an early end to a five-year term that began in 2024. She had been placed on unpaid administrative leave in 2025 after Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission filed charges alleging fraud and forgery. Wazed has denied the allegations.
Why Did Saima Wazed Resign From WHO?
The fraud allegation against Wazed focused on the circumstances around her WHO appointment and the process that led to her assuming the post. The matter raised doubts over the integrity of the selection process and prompted calls for a closer look at the role she held. As the questions grew, the case moved from an internal personnel issue to a broader controversy involving both the WHO and Bangladesh.
According to Reuters, the WHO accused her of financial fraud related to travel to China and of misrepresenting her academic credentials. The WHO also alleged that she had illegally acquired a plot of land in Bangladesh.
Wazed has rejected the allegations. In a July letter from her lawyers to the WHO, she said the travel reimbursement issue involved an administrative error by an assistant and amounted to $901. On the academic credentials allegation, she said she holds an honorary doctorate for her work on autism in Bangladesh and had disclosed the qualification to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as per media reports.
In her resignation letter, Wazed said she had lost trust and confidence in WHO leadership and that nearly a year without remuneration had made her financial situation untenable.
What Happens To The WHO Southeast Asia Regional Director Post?
Wazed took charge as WHO Southeast Asia regional director in early 2024 for a five-year term. She was placed on unpaid administrative leave in July 2025 after Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission filed charges against her in March that year.
The WHO is now preparing to elect her replacement. Reuters, citing sources, reported that nominations could begin on October 12, with candidates vetted in December and an election scheduled for January 24. Regional directors are elected every five years by member states in their respective regions. Bangladesh and India are among the countries in the WHO Southeast Asia region.
The WHO has not provided detailed public comment on the allegations, saying previously that it was maintaining confidentiality regarding Wazed’s case.
Wazed is Sheikh Hasina's daughter, and that link has kept the story in the political spotlight. Hasina led Bangladesh as prime minister before her family's name became tied to a series of controversies that continue to shape public debate. That background gives the resignation added weight, because it is being viewed not only as an administrative development but also as part of a larger political story.