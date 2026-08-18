‘Extradition Requests Being Examined’: MEA On Hasina As Tarique Visit Remains Uncertain

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Outlook News Desk
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India says extradition requests concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are being examined through established processes, as Dhaka links a possible visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to the issue of fugitives and New Delhi signals a cautious approach to the evolving relationship.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
‘Extradition Requests Being Examined’: MEA On Hasina As Tarique Visit Remains Uncertain | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • India said extradition requests involving Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives are being examined

  • New Delhi provided no fresh date for Tarique Rahman’s proposed India visit

  • Security, energy cooperation and the Teesta issue remain part of the broader bilateral agenda

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said requests concerning the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives were being examined as part of its “established processes”, as New Delhi offered no fresh update on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's proposed visit.

The remarks by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came after The remarks came after Bangladesh’s Foreign Office set out what it described as conditions around a possible Rahman visit, including the extradition of Hasina and other fugitives. Jaiswal said India's position on Hasina's earlier public appearance in India "needs no repetition" and reiterated that extradition requests were being examined through established procedures.

The remarks came after Bangladesh’s Foreign Office set out what it described as conditions around a possible Rahman visit, including the extradition of Hasina and other fugitives.

No Fresh Date For Tarique Rahman Visit

India also gave no indication on when Rahman could travel to New Delhi.

Asked whether the Bangladesh prime minister was likely to visit India soon and whether Dhaka had confirmed his participation in the BRICS Summit, Jaiswal said he would provide an update soon.

The absence of a new date keeps the proposed engagement open while leaving the precise timing of any bilateral interaction unresolved.

Tarique Rahman's India Visit Has A Sheikh Hasina Problem, What Happens Next? - | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
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Security Concerns Remain A Key Issue

The briefing also highlighted the security dimension of India's relationship with Bangladesh.

Regarding the reports of extremist networks operating in Bangladesh and whether India and Dhaka were discussing the threat, Jaiswal described terrorism as a "common scourge" and said India wanted to work with others to combat it. He also referred to a recent UN monitoring report that, he said, mentioned people linked to the group behind the Red Fort terror attack.

Jaiswal did not directly address the specific allegation, instead reiterating India's broader position that terrorism and cross-border terrorism remained major security concerns and that New Delhi would continue efforts to strengthen international action against the threat.

Energy Cooperation Continues

Despite the political and security sensitivities, India said existing energy cooperation with Bangladesh remains in place.

Jaiswal said Dhaka's request for additional fuel was still under examination, taking into account India's own requirements, refining capacity and available supplies. Earlier this week, Bangladesh had requested India for around 8,000 litres of additional fuel.

On the broader relationship, he said India wanted "positive, constructive and forward-looking relations with Bangladesh based on mutuality of interest and reciprocity".

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman - | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
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Teesta To Remain Within Bilateral Mechanisms

On the long-running Teesta issue, New Delhi reiterated that water-related discussions with Bangladesh should be handled through existing bilateral mechanisms.

Jaiswal noted that India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers and said water cooperation and related discussions would take place through the Joint Rivers Commission and other structured dialogue mechanisms.

The position keeps the Teesta issue within the established bilateral framework rather than treating it as a standalone dispute outside the broader relationship.

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