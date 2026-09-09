Bangladesh Keeps Mum On Tarique Rahman’s Presence At BRICS 2026: Why Dhaka Can’t Escape The Hasina Question?

His possible visit to New Delhi therefore carries a symbolism that would have been difficult to imagine during the height of the Khaleda-Hasina rivalry. India has invited Rahman, in his capacity as the leader of the country currently chairing BIMSTEC, to the BRICS outreach session on September 12-13, but Dhaka has yet to confirm his attendance. On September 8, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said he had “no update” on Bangladesh’s participation. The same day, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman declined to confirm whether Tarique would attend. Speaking at a press conference in New York after taking charge as president of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, FM Rahman said, “I’m not here in a national capacity, so please forgive me.”