‘How Could A Magistrate Dare?’: CJI Seeks Explanation Over Notice To Student Who Joined Jantar Mantar Protest

The Indian Express reported that the September 4 notice, which was withdrawn the following day, said Tripathi had spread anti-government information and encouraged students to join the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. It asked him to explain why he should not be required to furnish a personal bond of ₹ 5 lakh and two sureties of the same amount for six months, and the proceedings were initiated under preventive provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).