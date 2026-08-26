Swine Flu Accounts For 98% Of Tested Cases In India, No Deaths: ICMR

Hospital Admissions and Surveillance

"Some cases are severe, but the number is not unusually high...the worst (in terms of infections) is yet to come," Bahl said. He added that while infections have risen over the past few weeks, severe cases requiring hospitalisation remain low. "We can never know when the peak is going to hit until the number of cases start plateauing and then coming down. So far, the trend shows the number of infections is going up," Bahl said.