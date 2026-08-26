Why Fadnavis's Intervention In Maharashtra's Loose Oil Crackdown Sparked A Row

Why has the reversal itself sparked controversy?

Mundhe has built a reputation as an unusually aggressive enforcer, leading raids on five-star hotels, restaurants, clubs and quick-commerce operators, suspending licences over hygiene lapses, and pushing seizures and FIRs against banned products like pan masala and gutkha — a track record that has earned him what Scroll described as a large public following even as it has unnerved sections of the food industry.