Mumbai H1N1 Cases Jump From 62 To 441, Malaria Rises 20% In Monsoon

H1N1 cases rose from 62 to 441 in Mumbai during June-August, a 612% jump.
Malaria cases climbed 20% to 4,485 across the same three-month period.
Dengue, COVID-19, chikungunya, leptospirosis and gastroenteritis cases fell.
Mumbai recorded a 612% rise in H1N1 cases during June, July and August, while malaria infections also increased, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
According to The Hindu, BMC’s monsoon data shows that 441 H1N1 cases were recorded in Mumbai between June and August this year, compared with 62 cases during the same period last year, marking a 612% increase. Malaria cases rose by 20%, with 4,485 cases reported this year against 3,733 in the corresponding period last year.
The civic body has stepped up screening and surveillance measures for H1N1 cases. The BMC said suspected H1N1 patients are being screened and treated with oseltamivir wherever required. Close contacts of infected patients are being monitored for 10 days, while door-to-door surveys are being conducted in affected areas. BMC also clarified that they have prepared ventilators, PPE kits, reserved beds and medicines to manage patients for hospitalisation.
According to The Hindu, surveys are also being conducted in areas where H1N1-positive cases have been identified.
Malaria cases rise in five wards
Mumbai’s E-ward, K-West ward, G-South ward, F-South ward and H-West ward have recorded the highest number of malaria cases so far.
To control the vector-borne disease, the BMC has increased field-level monitoring in most affected areas. The civic body surveyed 52,197 potential breeding sites for malaria control, with Anopheles mosquito breeding sites detected at 8,055 locations.
For dengue control, 12,55,469 potential mosquito breeding sites were surveyed, while Aedes mosquito breeding was detected at 27,352 locations.
The Hindu reported that COVID-19 cases fell by 77%, from 668 last year to 151 this year. Dengue cases declined by 20%, with 1,563 patients recorded this year.
Chikungunya cases fell from 370 last year to 46 this year, an 87% decrease. Leptospirosis cases declined by 37%, from 406 to 255, while gastroenteritis cases dropped from 2,197 to 1,954.