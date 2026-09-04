Mumbai H1N1 Cases Jump From 62 To 441, Malaria Rises 20% In Monsoon

The civic body has stepped up screening and surveillance measures for H1N1 cases. The BMC said suspected H1N1 patients are being screened and treated with oseltamivir wherever required. Close contacts of infected patients are being monitored for 10 days, while door-to-door surveys are being conducted in affected areas. BMC also clarified that they have prepared ventilators, PPE kits, reserved beds and medicines to manage patients for hospitalisation.