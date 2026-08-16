H1N1 Cases Soar In Delhi: How To Spot The Flu And Stay Safe

Delhi has recorded 1,349 H1N1 cases this year, up from 229 last year, amid a rise in flu-like illnesses.
Fever, persistent cough, sore throat and body aches are common symptoms, while breathing difficulties and chest pain can signal severe illness.
Children, older adults, pregnant women and people with underlying conditions or weakened immunity face a higher risk of complications.
Delhi has seen a surge in H1N1 influenza cases this year, with 1,349 cases already confirmed compared with 229 cases last year — a figure that is almost six times higher. Individuals across Delhi-NCR are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and body aches.
H1N1 is a type of influenza that affects the respiratory system. It can spread from an infected person when they cough, sneeze or talk, through contact with surfaces contaminated with the virus, or through close contact with an infected person. For a healthy individual, the infection is generally manageable with adequate care, but some cases can become serious and require hospital treatment.
Health Minister Pankaj Singh has assured that hospitals are “fully prepared” to handle patients, with separate wards and dedicated rooms set aside for H1N1 and dengue patients. Health experts have also advised the public not to assume that every person experiencing seasonal flu-like symptoms has H1N1.
Doctors say the rise in cases could also be linked to the monsoon season and the accompanying drop in temperature.
H1N1 Symptoms
The symptoms of H1N1 are similar to those of seasonal flu. They include:
Fever or chills
Persistent cough
Sore throat
Body aches and muscle pain
Headache
Runny or stuffy nose
Some people may also experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. While most symptoms are manageable and resolve within three to five days, people should watch out for warning signs such as difficulty breathing, chest pain and bluish lips, which may require immediate medical attention.
Who Is At Risk?
Anyone can be affected by H1N1, but certain vulnerable groups face a higher risk of developing severe illness. These include young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions.
People with conditions affecting the heart or lungs, as well as those with weakened immunity, may require closer medical supervision. Reports also identify people aged over 65 and those undergoing long-term steroid treatment as groups at higher risk of complications.
Precautions
People diagnosed with H1N1 should isolate themselves at home and avoid close contact with others for a few days. They should contact a doctor promptly about treatment and wear a face mask when around others.
Maintaining good hand and respiratory hygiene can also help reduce the spread of the virus. Getting an annual flu vaccination can provide additional protection against influenza.
People are also advised not to take antibiotics without medical guidance. Since H1N1 is caused by a virus, antibiotics do not directly treat the infection, and unnecessary use can contribute to antibiotic resistance.