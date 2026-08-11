Up backward class scholarships open for 2026 27 check deadlines eligibility and how to apply

UP Backward Class Scholarships Open For 2026-27: Check Deadlines, Eligibility And How To Apply

Pragati Raina Published at: 11 August 2026 4:53 pm

Applications for Uttar Pradesh’s pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for backward class students opened on August 11, with existing scholars required to renew by August 25 and new applicants given until September 21

Pragati Raina Published at: 11 August 2026 4:53 pm

UP Backward Class Scholarships Open For 2026-27: Check Deadlines, Eligibility And How To Apply