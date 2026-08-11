UP Backward Class Scholarships Open For 2026-27: Check Deadlines, Eligibility And How To Apply

Pragati Raina
Pragati Raina
Published at:

Applications for Uttar Pradesh’s pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for backward class students opened on August 11, with existing scholars required to renew by August 25 and new applicants given until September 21

UP Backward Class Scholarships Open
UP Backward Class Scholarships Open For 2026-27: Check Deadlines, Eligibility And How To Apply

The Uttar Pradesh Backward Class Welfare Department has opened online applications for its Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for the 2026-27 academic year.

Existing scholarship recipients can submit their renewal applications until August 25, while new applicants can apply online until September 21.

Backward Class Welfare Director Umesh Pratap Singh said a transparent process has been adopted to ensure scholarships are disbursed directly into students’ bank accounts after verification.

He urged eligible students to submit their applications before the deadlines instead of waiting until the last date.

The scheme offers two categories of scholarships: Poorv Dasham for students in Classes 9 and 10, and Dashmottar for students pursuing intermediate, undergraduate and other higher-education courses.

To qualify, the student’s annual family income from all sources must not exceed Rs 2 lakh.

Data From Last Year

In 2025-26, 36.39 lakh backward class students benefited from the pre-matric and post-matric scholarship scheme.

Of these, 8.88 lakh students in Classes 9 and 10 received Rs 219.64 crore under the Poorv Dasham category, while 27.86 lakh students pursuing higher education received Rs 2,882.02 crore under the Dashmottar category.

The government spent approximately Rs 3,101.66 crore on the scheme during 2025-26.

According to government reports, more than 22 crore students have received financial assistance under the scheme over the past decade.

Students can submit their applications through the official scholarship and fee reimbursement portal of the Uttar Pradesh government.

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