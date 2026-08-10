India’s Environment Ranking: What The Latest Index Tells Us

Summary of this article

India ranks 176th out of 177 in the 2026 EPI, scoring 22.46/100.

India ranks 174th in Environmental Health, 171st in Ecosystem Vitality and 130th in Climate Change.

Air pollution, ecosystem degradation and fossil fuel dependence remain major environmental challenges.

The government has questioned the EPI methodology, while experts say the ranking highlights real issues but needs broader context.

India has been ranked 176th out of 177 countries in this year's Environmental Performance Index (EPI), placing it second lowest, just one place above Laos. With a score of 22.46 out of 100, the ranking puts India among the countries performing poorly on the environmental indicators measured by the index. Estonia, the best-performing country, has a score of 74.79.

India's EPI has been continuously declining over the past decade, with the country being placed at its lowest, 180th rank, in 2022; in 2024 and 2026, both years, India has been placed at the second lowest, 176th out of 177 countries. Notably, EPI is a global index that evaluates countries based on their environmental performance and sustainability efforts.