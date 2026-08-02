St. Stephen's New Dress Code Ignites Campus Row, Student Groups Allege 'Moral Policing'

The new regulations have triggered protests from students and campus organisations, who have termed the move an act of "moral policing" and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the dress code. Critics argue that clothing is a matter of personal choice, while some students have staged symbolic protests by attending college in shorts despite the ban.
The row over the dress code has become one of the first major campus flashpoints of the new academic session, reigniting debates over individual freedom and institutional regulations.
The Notice
For the 2026–27 academic session, Delhi University's St. Stephen's College has introduced a new dress code prohibiting students from wearing shorts in classrooms, tutorial rooms, laboratories, the college chapel, assembly hall, library, dining hall, and other common spaces.
The new regulation was issued through a notice titled Campus Regulations & Guidelines, dated July 26 and signed by Principal Professor Susan Elias. The notice directs students to strictly adhere to the updated rules while on campus. Alongside the dress code, it reiterates existing regulations, including the campus being a smoke-free zone and the requirement for students to carry their identity cards at all times.
The college has not explained the rationale behind the new dress code. Despite repeated attempts to seek clarification, Principal Professor Susan Elias did not respond to requests for comment.
Why Are Students Protesting
The new rule has reignited a debate over whether colleges have the authority to regulate how adult students dress or whether clothing is a matter of personal choice. While St. Stephen's has long discouraged shorts on campus, this is the first time the restriction has been formally codified and made enforceable.
Critics argue that a dress code is unnecessary if it does not affect academics or campus functioning. Student-athletes have also raised concerns, saying they now face difficulty accessing the dining hall in their official sports kits after practice. Reports also suggest that some faculty members have privately indicated the rule may not be enforced strictly.
The move has sparked a wider debate, with many questioning whether the ban is more symbolic than practical. Students argue that the issue extends beyond shorts, saying the protest is about preserving their right to make personal choices.
Student organisations, including the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), have opposed the regulation and called for its immediate withdrawal.
The NSUI said the dress code infringes on students' freedom to choose what they wear, arguing that educational institutions should encourage free thought and critical thinking rather than regulate personal choices. NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar also alleged that there were attempts to push an ideological agenda on campuses, asserting that universities must remain spaces for free expression.
Supporters of the new regulation argue that colleges are entitled to prescribe a basic standard of decorum in shared spaces such as classrooms, libraries and chapels. They point out that many professional and institutional settings, including courts and workplaces, have dress codes that reflect the nature of the space.
The debate highlights a broader challenge for India's higher education institutions as they seek to balance long-standing traditions and institutional identity with students' personal autonomy and freedom of expression.