Delhi University May Revamp FYUP's Fourth Year; Here's Why

The University of Delhi introduced the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) from the 2022-23 academic session under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, becoming one of the first central universities to adopt the model.
The additional year is designed to focus on research and skill-based learning. Students who complete the fourth year receive an Honours with Research degree. The programme was introduced to strengthen research skills, provide greater academic flexibility and align India's higher education system with international standards.
Several factors have contributed to lower enrolment in the fourth year. According to media reports, one concern is uncertainty over postgraduate admissions, as only a limited number of Indian universities currently offer one-year postgraduate programmes. Some students are unsure how the Honours with Research degree fits into existing postgraduate pathways.
Others prefer to spend their final undergraduate year preparing for competitive examinations such as CAT, UPSC Civil Services Examination and CLAT PG, instead of continuing for an additional year. Students have also raised concerns about research infrastructure, availability of faculty, limited course options and a lack of clarity about the fourth-year curriculum.
Proposal To Restructure The Fourth Year
The Delhi University Principals' Association (DUPA) has proposed that the fourth year be offered only at select colleges instead of across all affiliated colleges. In a letter to the Dean of Colleges and Registrar Vikas Gupta, DUPA Secretary Prof. Savita Roy stated that around 30 per cent of eligible students opted for the fourth year in the 2025-26 academic year, while interest has been lower so far for 2026-27.
The association said offering the programme in every college may not be feasible because of financial, administrative and academic considerations. It proposed identifying colleges with adequate infrastructure, faculty and academic resources to host fourth-year students from multiple colleges.
According to The Times of India, the university is reviewing the recommendation.
Registrar Vikas Gupta told the publication that admissions are still underway and a final decision will be taken after complete enrolment data is available. He said the university is considering the proposal to ensure optimal use of public resources where student numbers are low.
Gupta also said students whose colleges are not selected would not be required to formally migrate to another college.
How Could It Affect Students?
If the proposal is approved, students whose colleges do not offer the fourth year would attend their final two semesters at designated cluster colleges.
They would study with different faculty and classmates while accessing shared academic and research infrastructure. The final decision will be taken after the ongoing admission process is completed.
If approved, the proposal would change how students pursue the fourth year of the FYUP by centralising its delivery at selected colleges while retaining the programme under the NEP framework.