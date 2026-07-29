Delhi University May Revamp FYUP's Fourth Year; Here's Why

The Delhi University Principals' Association (DUPA) has proposed that the fourth year be offered only at select colleges instead of across all affiliated colleges. In a letter to the Dean of Colleges and Registrar Vikas Gupta, DUPA Secretary Prof. Savita Roy stated that around 30 per cent of eligible students opted for the fourth year in the 2025-26 academic year, while interest has been lower so far for 2026-27.