Liverpool Vs Monaco, Club Friendly 2026: Golovin, Biereth, Brunner Lead Comeback Win Against Reds At Anfield

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Liverpool suffered a narrow 3–2 defeat against AS Monaco in an entertaining pre-season club friendly at Anfield on Sunday, August 09. Playing their final preparation match ahead of the new campaign, the hosts started brightly when Alexander Isak opened the scoring in the 16th minute, quickly followed by a neat finish from Florian Wirtz to double their lead. However, Monaco mounted a resilient comeback before halftime, sparked by an Aleksandr Golovin penalty. The French side capitalized on defensive lapses after the break, with Mika Biereth leveling the score in the 55th minute. As the game appeared headed toward a stalemate, Paris Brunner popped up with a dramatic late header from close range near the end, sealing the victory for the visitors and spoiling the final tune-up on Merseyside.

Club Friendly 2026: Liverpool vs Monaco
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scores during the Emirates Cup soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Club Friendly 2026: Monaco vs Liverpool
Monaco's Anis Soubeir and Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, right, in action during the pre-season friendly soccer match between Liverpool and AS Monaco in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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Friendly Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Monaco
Monaco's Anis Soubeir, right, and Liverpool's Federico Chiesa in action during the pre-season friendly soccer match between Liverpool and AS Monaco in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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Friendly Soccer Match: Monaco vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, left, and Monaco's Matthis Abline in action during the pre-season friendly soccer match between Liverpool and AS Monaco in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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Club Friendly Soccer Match: Liverpool vs Monaco
Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas and Monaco's Vanderson, right, during the pre-season friendly soccer match between Liverpool and AS Monaco in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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Club Friendly Soccer Match: Monaco vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Alexander Isak, left, celebrates scoring with teammate Dominik Szoboszlai during the pre-season friendly soccer match between Liverpool and AS Monaco in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

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