Liverpool Vs Monaco, Club Friendly 2026: Golovin, Biereth, Brunner Lead Comeback Win Against Reds At Anfield

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 August 2026 1:03 pm

Liverpool suffered a narrow 3–2 defeat against AS Monaco in an entertaining pre-season club friendly at Anfield on Sunday, August 09. Playing their final preparation match ahead of the new campaign, the hosts started brightly when Alexander Isak opened the scoring in the 16th minute, quickly followed by a neat finish from Florian Wirtz to double their lead. However, Monaco mounted a resilient comeback before halftime, sparked by an Aleksandr Golovin penalty. The French side capitalized on defensive lapses after the break, with Mika Biereth leveling the score in the 55th minute. As the game appeared headed toward a stalemate, Paris Brunner popped up with a dramatic late header from close range near the end, sealing the victory for the visitors and spoiling the final tune-up on Merseyside.