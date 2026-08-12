What We Know About BJP's Tiranga Yatras Ahead Of Independence Day

BJP leaders and workers are joining Tiranga Yatras and flag marches across several states.
The latest 11-day yatra commemorated Operation Sindoor and covered multiple states.
State units are also preparing for Har Ghar Tiranga and Vande Mataram anniversary events.
As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, the BJP has launched Tiranga Yatras across several states from August 9. Party leaders and workers are expected to participate in flag marches, rallies and other events ahead of August 15.
The BJP has also been organising tricolour-themed mobilisations outside the regular Independence Day schedule. Its latest Tiranga Yatra, an 11-day campaign commemorating Operation Sindoor, passed through states including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha. The campaign was led by state chief ministers, Union ministers and other party leaders.
BJP’s Tiranga Yatra Across States
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took part in the yatra and recalled the Quit India Movement in Bhopal. He also paid tribute to revolutionaries and martyrs, expressing hope that the “independence of our country should forever remain immortal”.
In Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh organised a march in Imphal as part of the Independence Day-related events. In West Bengal, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari launched the state’s Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra with a march in his constituency of Bhabanipur.
Meanwhile, in Jammu, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha staged a motorbike rally as part of a four-day campaign. Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Sat Sharma linked the campaign to the revocation of Article 370 and said that “Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir will become a part of India someday”.
In Jharkhand, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth joined events in Ranchi, where the yatra was presented as a vehicle for the BJP’s “Nation First” message. State BJP president Aditya Sahu also spoke about the sacrifices made for the Tricolour.
How Is It Linked To Har Ghar Tiranga?
The yatras are also linked to the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, launched by the government in 2022 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which marked 75 years of independence.
The initiative encourages citizens to display the national flag at their homes, offices and other institutions around Independence Day.
Several BJP state and district units, along with local administrations, have set targets for flag hoisting, student rallies and Tiranga Yatras in the run-up to August 15.
The 80th Independence Day celebrations will also mark 150 years of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s Vande Mataram, adding another cultural and historical theme to this year’s events.