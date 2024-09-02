United States

US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested

Three people were pronounced dead at the Forest Park station, an above-ground stop on the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line. The fourth victim died at a hospital.

shooting inside subway in Chicago
shooting inside subway in Chicago (representative image)
info_icon

Police say 4 people fatally shot on Chicago-area subway train Chicago, police said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the Forest Park station, an above-ground stop on the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line. The fourth victim died at a hospital.

The suspect got away but was subsequently arrested on a train on a different route, Forest Park police said.

Police were called around 5:30 a.m.

“Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train," the Chicago Transit Authority, known as CTA, said.

CTA said security camera video “proved to be vital” in helping investigators.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025 Schedule Announced: Tournament From January 9 To February 8
  2. Duleep Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Miss First Match; Check Reason Here
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Team A Vs Team B On TV And Online
  4. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test: Hasan Mahmud And Nahid Rana Edge Bangladesh Closer To Historic Series Whitewash
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Miss Duleep Trophy Opening Round
Football News
  1. Nations League: Kimmich Named New Germany Captain After Gundogan's International Retirement
  2. Nations League: Spalletti Hoping To Revive Italy Dream After Euros 2024 Disappointment
  3. Premier League Matchday 3: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  4. Norway Boss Solbakken Likely To Step Down After 2026 FIFA World Cup Campaign
  5. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup Preview: IND Eye Fresh Start In Manolo Marquez's Debut
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 7 Men's Singles Wrap: Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz Book Quarterfinal Slots - In Pics
  2. US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics
  3. Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Withdrawn From Sweden Tie Due To Back Injury
  4. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  5. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 Others Over 'Financial Misconduct'
  2. IAF Fighter Plane Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer District
  3. Cabinet Approves Rs 2,817 Cr Digital Agricultural Project, Rs 18 Cr Rail Link, Plan To Build Semiconductor Plant | Details
  4. MEA Briefs On PM Modi's Upcoming Visits To Brunei, Singapore From September 3-5
  5. AG Noorani: A Fierce Thinker And Fearless Legend
Entertainment News
  1. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  2. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  3. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  4. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  5. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
US News
  1. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  2. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
  3. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
  4. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  5. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
World News
  1. New 'Independent Alliance' Emerges In UK Parliament With Pro-Palestinian Stance
  2. Putin Arrives In Mongolia, A Member Of ICC That Issued An Arrest Warrant For Him
  3. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  4. Afghanistan: Suicide Bomber Kills 6, Injures 13 In Kabul
  5. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Sumit Antil Breaks Paralympic Record With 70.59 Throw; Nitesh Kumar Wins Badminton Gold
  8. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected