Vijay Deverakonda called the AI video a digital equivalent of sexual assault.
Jr NTR sought legal action over the morphed video, Chuttamalle video controversy.
Devara: Part 1 released Chuttamalle featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.
An AI-morphed video featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from Devara: Part 1 song Chuttamalle has sparked strong reactions after it circulated widely on social media. Vijay Deverakonda has now backed Jr NTR and called for strict legal action against those responsible for creating and sharing the manipulated video.
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Chuttamalle AI video
Reposting Jr NTR's statement on X, Vijay Deverakonda said those behind the video should face severe legal consequences. "We have stooped to the level of absolute lowlifes. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go."
He further questioned the growing misuse of artificial intelligence. “When did we become so insensitive to each other? What kind of parenting is going on? What kind of society are we living in? Where do we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and takes away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense,” he added.
The actor concluded his statement by describing the act in severe terms. “This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support.”
Jr NTR condemns AI misuse
Earlier, Jr NTR had condemned the manipulated Chuttamalle video and said legal action would be pursued against those responsible. "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words.”
He also urged people not to engage with or share the video and called on governments to introduce stricter regulations against AI misuse.
Chuttamalle, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and choreographed by Bosco Martis, was released in 2024. The song features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara: Part 1.
Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Ranabaali with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to release on October 16.