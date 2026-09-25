‘God Save This Country’: Tejasvi Surya’s Wife Sivasri Skandaprasad Alleges ‘Traumatic’ Train Ride Over Noise

Sivasri Skandaprasad described a train journey as “traumatic” after alleging prolonged noise in her coach.
She said around 40 passengers spoke loudly for hours and later played UNO and Bollywood songs.
She questioned public behaviour and civic sense, while railway authorities had not responded at the time.
Artist Sivasri Skandaprasad, wife of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, described a recent train journey as “traumatic”, alleging that around 40 passengers created a disturbance in her coach.
In a post on X, Sivasri said the group occupied much of the 56-seat coach and spoke loudly for hours. She said people should avoid shouting or talking loudly in public spaces and respect the personal space of fellow passengers.
“I had a traumatic train ride today. It is very sad to see how people do not respect public spaces enough,” she wrote, ending the post with, “God save this country.”
Sivasri said she preferred silence and, as an artist, had “a 100 thoughts running”. While she acknowledged that the initial excitement of travelling in a large group was understandable, she questioned what happened when dozens of people continued talking loudly for hours.
What Happened In The Coach?
According to Sivasri, the disturbance continued for around five hours. She said about 40 middle-aged adults were travelling in the coach and their conversations continued “non-stop”.
She said the remaining 16 passengers were effectively expected to put up with the noise, describing it as an “unsaid rule”. “Problem in India is nobody can question them,” she added.
Sivasri later approached the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and asked if she could move to another coach. The TTE tried to help, she said, but the train was full, leaving her to move to another seat in the same coach.
Later, a group of eight passengers began playing UNO while continuing to talk and laugh, according to her post. Sivasri again approached the TTE and asked if anything could be done.
She said the TTE asked the group to stop playing and they complied.
A few minutes later, Sivasri alleged, the TTE returned and mockingly asked the passengers, “Yaake sir galaatte maadtaideera (Why are you creating a nuisance)?”
The passengers reportedly laughed and responded, “Sir, neevu banni, adona (Sir, you also join, let’s play).”
Sivasri Questions Public Behaviour
Sivasri said the issue was not the card game itself but the broader question of public behaviour. “So, the concern here is not about who won. Myself, along with them, as Indians, lost the civic sense game,” she wrote.
She also questioned when people would improve their behaviour in public spaces. According to her post, the group later began playing Bollywood songs “on purpose”.