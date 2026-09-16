Isha Rikhi Opens Up On Failed Marriage With Badshah; Alleges 'Physical, Emotional And Social Cheating'

Mann asked, “But, won’t take the responsibility?” Rikhi agreed, saying, “Yes. So it was like you do want to stay but also your freedom. And want me to meet only a certain people. But outside that group, I get to know that Kanika was never really my best friend. She was simply showing me a whole different picture. And not just Kanika but also people around Kanika were showing me the same picture, which never really existed. The picture was something else altogether.”