Isha Rikhi Opens Up On Failed Marriage With Badshah; Alleges 'Physical, Emotional And Social Cheating'

Isha Rikhi discussed her marriage with rapper Badshah during a conversation with Kanika Mann on Bigg Boss 20.
Rikhi alleged she experienced physical, emotional, and social cheating throughout the course of their relationship.
She claimed Badshah wanted the perks and convenience of a relationship while avoiding the responsibility that came with it.
Isha Rikhi addressed her split from Badshah. Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, she indicated the rapper sought companionship without accepting the obligations tied to their bond. She used a chat about managing "best friends" in separate social groups to expose the fractures within her past marriage.
Isha Rikhi on her separation from Badshah
Rikhi joined Bigg Boss 20 following her split. Speaking with Kanika Mann, she reflected on trust, skepticism and life inside a restricted social circle.
In the latest episode of the show, Rikhi told Mann that she does not accept claims without proof. “If someone will come tell me that Kanika is so and so, I won’t believe them unless I see it for myself. That’s how I am. I am the same, when it also comes to relationship. If someone will come and tell me anything, I will tell them, ‘Either give me a proof, or stop playing with my mind.’”
"When the relationship ends, it is then you realise that you were being played the whole time," Rikhi said. When Mann asked if she endured "Physical, emotional or social?" betrayal, Rikhi said, "All of them."
When the relationship turned toxic
“It is very toxic to be hanging in between. It is like I make you believe that you are my best friend. I am treating you like my best friend. Taking you to places like my best friend, but then you get to know that you were never really my best friend in the first place,” Isha said.
She also said she had not been introduced to everyone in her partner’s social circle, only to a select group. “What makes it different is that, I am doing all this in a particular circle, in privacy and not before the world. It is only a set of people I am introducing you to as my best friend,” she said.
When Mann asked, “But why would you do that?”, Rikhi replied, “Because, I have many other best friends.”
Mann then asked, “So were there really too many best friends?” Rikhi replied, “Yes. But, they were all someone to chill with for a day or two but the truth was that you never really wanted a best friend, you were just playing games.” When Mann asked “But why?”, Rikhi answered, “Convenience. Because you are so good that I want you in my life because I won’t get these things anywhere else.”
Mann asked, “But, won’t take the responsibility?” Rikhi agreed, saying, “Yes. So it was like you do want to stay but also your freedom. And want me to meet only a certain people. But outside that group, I get to know that Kanika was never really my best friend. She was simply showing me a whole different picture. And not just Kanika but also people around Kanika were showing me the same picture, which never really existed. The picture was something else altogether.”
Isha and Badshah's wedding
Badshah and Rikhi were together for several years before reportedly marrying in March, but the singer never publicly announced the wedding or shared photos from the ceremony.
Rikhi’s mother later posted pictures from the private ceremony, which confirmed the wedding.
Rikhi later confirmed the wedding by uploading pics from the nuptials and also answered followers' queries during an interactive session on Instagram.
Later, reports claimed that they were having problems in their marriage. Following this, they shared a joint statement confirming their separation.