Govinda To Make Reality TV Debut With Rise And Fall Season 2 Amid Marriage Row

Govinda is reportedly in final talks for Rise And Fall Season 2.
The show could mark his first reality TV stint as contestant.
His reported casting comes amid ongoing Sunita Ahuja marriage controversy.
Govinda could be making his reality TV debut as a contestant. Reports suggest that Rise And Fall Season 2 Govinda contestant talks are underway, with the actor reportedly in the final stages of negotiations for the show. The development comes as his personal life continues to attract attention.
Rise And Fall Season 2 Govinda Contestant Reports
According to Variety India, Govinda has been approached for the second season of the reality show and is said to be keen on joining. If the deal is finalised, it would be his first appearance as a contestant on a reality TV show.
Govinda is no stranger to television. He previously hosted Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke and has appeared on shows including Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, Super Dancer and Bigg Boss. His most recent reality TV appearance was on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, where he arrived to pick up Sunita Ahuja after she left the show citing health concerns.
Govinda’s Reality Show Participation Amid Marriage Controversy
Rise And Fall is based on a British reality format created by Studio Lambert. Its first Indian season was hosted by Ashneer Grover.
Meanwhile, Govinda and Sunita’s marriage has remained under scrutiny. Sunita had reportedly approached the Bandra Family Court for divorce in December 2024, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. She was recently reported to have withdrawn the petition, with Govinda’s manager stating that the couple had resolved their differences amicably.
Sunita had also previously spoken about Govinda’s alleged association with Komal Rani Swarnkar and claimed that he wanted to marry her.
The Rise And Fall Season 2 update remains dependent on the final outcome of negotiations.
If Govinda joins the show, his participation could add considerable interest to the upcoming Rise And Fall Season 2 contestants lineup.