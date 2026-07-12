Satluj Illegal Screenings Reach HC After Zee5 Takedown; Petition Seeks Strict Action

Satluj illegal screenings prompt Punjab and Haryana High Court petition seeking immediate intervention.
Petition alleges unauthorised screenings threaten public order and communal harmony across Punjab.
Zee5 removed Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj and urged audiences against illegal public screenings.
Satluj's illegal screenings controversy has now reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Days after Honey Trehan's Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was removed from Zee5, a petition has been filed seeking action against individuals and organisations allegedly holding unauthorised public screenings of the film. The plea argues that these screenings are unlawful and could disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab.
Petition seeks action over Satluj screenings
Advocate Vineet Jindal moved a letter petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, requesting directions against those organising public screenings of Satluj. According to the petition, it was alleged that the screenings were being used to promote violence and spread hatred against a community as well as security agencies.
The petition further stated that such unauthorised screenings posed a threat to public order and requested the court to direct authorities to stop them. It also sought action against those responsible in accordance with the law. In a video shared online, Jindal maintained that screening a film without the required permissions was illegal and urged the police to register FIRs wherever necessary.
Why was Satluj removed from Zee5?
Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was released on Zee5 before being taken down shortly afterwards. In its statement, it was said by the platform that the film would remain unavailable in India until further notice because of ongoing developments. Zee5 also urged viewers not to stream or screen the film illegally while efforts continued to restore it through due legal process.
Director Honey Trehan later confirmed that the film had also been removed from international streaming, extending the uncertainty surrounding its release.