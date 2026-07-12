Satluj Illegal Screenings Reach HC After Zee5 Takedown; Petition Seeks Strict Action

Why was Satluj removed from Zee5?

Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was released on Zee5 before being taken down shortly afterwards. In its statement, it was said by the platform that the film would remain unavailable in India until further notice because of ongoing developments. Zee5 also urged viewers not to stream or screen the film illegally while efforts continued to restore it through due legal process.