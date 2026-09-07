Evan Explains ENHYPEN Exit At Solo Debut, Opens Up About Musical Direction Concerns

Evan addressed the reason for his ENHYPEN's departure during his solo debut showcase.
Musical direction concerns influenced Evan's decision to pursue a solo career.
DEATH OF ME marks Evan's first mini-album as a solo artist.
Evan, formerly known as Lee Hee-seung of ENHYPEN, has opened up about his decision to pursue a solo career. The ENHYPEN departure reason was discussed during a showcase for his first mini-album DEATH OF ME, with the singer revealing that questions surrounding his musical direction had been weighing on him.
Evan held the showcase at Kyung Hee University's Peace Hall in Seoul, where he spoke about the making of his solo debut and the thought process behind starting this new chapter in his career.
Evan explains ENHYPEN departure reason
Evan explained that he had spent considerable time thinking about how he wanted to present his music and what direction he wanted to take. After sharing his ideas with company staff and holding detailed discussions, he eventually decided to pursue a solo career.
His departure from ENHYPEN was announced in March. While he is no longer part of the group, he remains under contract with Belift Lab.
Evan described his solo debut as a new beginning rather than a continuation of his work with the group. He said he hoped to show different sides of himself through his music and connect with fans in a new way.
Evan talks about DEATH OF ME
DEATH OF ME marks Evan's first mini-album as a solo artist. The title track was also personally shaped by him, with the singer contributing to both its lyrics and composition.
Evan revealed that the original lyrics for the song were discarded before the song was rewritten from scratch. Even after completing a new draft, he continued revising the lyrics through the night until he was satisfied with the final version.
The album is described as a reflection of Evan's inner thoughts and his determination to move forward without losing his identity. The title track carries a message of resilience and refusing to be held back.
DEATH OF ME was released on September 7 at 6 p.m. KST across major online music platforms. For Evan, the release marks the beginning of his solo journey after his time with ENHYPEN.