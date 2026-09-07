Waiting Hai Official Teaser: Divyenndu Investigates A Scam Behind Railway Tickets

Waiting Hai official teaser sees Divyenndu investigate suspicious railway ticket confirmations.
Bhuvan Arora plays a hacker linked to the mystery.
Sameer Vidwans directs the upcoming Hindi scam drama series.
Prime Video has released the official teaser for Waiting Hai, offering a glimpse into a story that takes one of India's most familiar travel frustrations and turns it into the centre of a larger mystery. Starring Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora, the upcoming series follows a railway officer who begins questioning why some passengers always seem to find a way around the waiting list.
The teaser introduces Divyenndu as Sugam Mishra, a newly appointed Railway Police officer whose first assignment places him in the middle of an unusual investigation. What initially appears to be a routine problem involving unconfirmed tickets soon suggests something far more organised.
Divyenndu's Railway officer gets caught in a bigger mystery
Sugam becomes suspicious after noticing a pattern that does not add up. While ordinary passengers continue waiting for their tickets to be confirmed, certain agents appear to have no difficulty securing seats.
His attempts to understand how this system works lead him towards a possible racket operating behind the scenes. The investigation, however, is far from straightforward.
Bhuvan Arora plays a hacker who seems to know more about the digital side of the operation. His presence sets up a clash between two men approaching the same mystery from very different directions. The teaser hints at a chase in which Sugam may constantly find himself trying to catch up.
Waiting Hai turns Railway chaos into a scam drama
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, Waiting Hai also features Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Harshita Gaur, Srushti Tare and Sunita Rajwar.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Rai, the series has been presented by Jio Studios in association with Jar Pictures Production.
Rather than simply using the railway waiting list as a backdrop, Waiting Hai builds its central conflict around the anxiety and confusion surrounding ticket confirmations. The teaser promises a mix of humour, crime and suspense as Sugam attempts to identify the people benefiting from the system.
The series will stream for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app. The makers are yet to announce its release date.