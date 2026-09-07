New OTT And Theatre Releases This Week: The Revolutionaries, Last Man In Tower, Haiwaan And More

13 new releases arrive across OTT platforms and theatres, giving viewers plenty to choose from this week.
From The Revolutionaries and Ghamasaan to lighter international titles, this week’s lineup spans several genres.
Practical Magic 2 brings a familiar supernatural world back to cinemas with a new chapter.
The latest OTT releases bring a mix of Indian dramas, international comedies, romance and supernatural mysteries to streaming platforms this week. The Revolutionaries brings an untold chapter of India’s freedom struggle to Prime Video, while Ghamasaan pits Pratik Gandhi against Arshad Warsi in a gritty crime drama. Netflix also has several international titles joining the line-up.
OTT Releases This Week:
1. Dang
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 8
This animated comedy follows adult siblings Andrew and Eunice as their carefully managed lives are disrupted when their high-achieving sister Ruthie suddenly returns to the picture. Expect family chaos with an unconventional animated edge.
2. Drawn Together
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: September 9
Ester Expósito stars as Marfil, a young woman whose life changes after she is kidnapped and unexpectedly released. Her father hires Sebastian, a mysterious bodyguard, setting up a relationship filled with tension and danger.
3. Why Did I Get Married Again?
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 9
Tyler Perry brings the familiar group back together for another chapter, this time around a wedding in Lake Como. Old friendships, relationships and unresolved issues are bound to complicate the celebrations.
4. Call My Agent! The Movie
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 10
Camille Cottin returns as Andréa Martel, who finds herself pulled back into the world of talent management after her directorial debut hits trouble. The reunion promises more professional chaos and familiar faces.
5. The Revolutionaries
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: September 11
Nikkhil Advani’s historical drama follows four young revolutionaries who chose armed resistance against British rule. Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada lead the cast in this ambitious period series.
6. Crew Girl
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 10
Sixteen-year-old rower Teagan moves to a new school after a family scandal and finds herself joining its boys’ rowing team as coxswain. She must prove herself while dealing with rivalry and teenage tensions.
7. The Dinner Club
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 10
Karen and her family are welcomed into an exclusive group of wealthy couples after moving to an affluent Dutch coastal town. When a friend dies in a villa fire, she starts questioning the people around her.
8. Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 11
Asha Negi plays a neuropsychology expert searching for her missing father, whose investigation takes an unexpected supernatural turn. Joined by a police officer, she must uncover the mystery surrounding 40 restless ghosts.
9. Ghamasaan
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: September 11
Pratik Gandhi plays an IPS officer hunting Arshad Warsi’s feared dacoit in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s crime drama. Set against the backdrop of power and shifting loyalties, the film promises a more complicated cop-versus-criminal conflict.
10. Go Team!
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 11
A team-building retreat at a struggling Spanish cheese company takes a sharp turn when employees discover that layoffs are coming. The workplace comedy turns corporate politics into a battle of survival.
Theatre Releases This Week:
11. Haiwaan
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 11
Priyadarshan returns with an action thriller centred on a dangerous conflict between two very different men. The film is expected to combine action with the director’s focus on character-driven drama.
12. Last Man in Tower
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 11
Ben Rekhi's drama explores a tense battle among residents of a residential tower as they face uncertainty about their homes and futures. The film turns a housing conflict into a story about people pushed to their limits.
13. Practical Magic 2
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 11
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return as Sally and Gillian Owens for a new chapter set years after the original. The sequel brings the Owens family back into the spotlight with a new generation facing mysterious developments.
What To Watch This Week?
With 13 new films and series arriving across streaming platforms and cinemas, there is no shortage of options this week. From historical drama and crime to supernatural mysteries, workplace comedy and nostalgic fantasy, the latest OTT releases and theatrical titles cover a wide range of genres.