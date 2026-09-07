Mammootty Returns To Tamil Cinema With Om Chapter 1, Playing A Smuggler

Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who last helmed Amaran. Dhanush plays the lead role in the film. The teaser showcases Mammootty in a rugged look as Burma Karthikeyan, known as Siya or The Elder One. In the video, Siya describes himself as gold with small traces of copper mixed in, suggesting that Mammootty’s character will carry shades of grey. Om marks Mammootty’s return to Tamil cinema after seven years. His last Tamil outing was Ram’s Peranbu, released in 2019.