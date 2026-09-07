Mammootty Returns To Tamil Cinema With Om Chapter 1, Playing A Smuggler

Mammootty is returning to Tamil cinema.
The first look of his character in Om Chapter 1 has dropped.
Om Chapter 1: Udhiram-The Blood Wood is led by Dhanush.
Mammootty is slated to make a spectacular to Tamil cinema as Burma Karthikeyan in Dhanush-led Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood. On his 75th birthday, the makers dropped a character reveal video introducing the veteran actor as a smuggler with a formidable reputation among both the locals and the police.
Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who last helmed Amaran. Dhanush plays the lead role in the film. The teaser showcases Mammootty in a rugged look as Burma Karthikeyan, known as Siya or The Elder One. In the video, Siya describes himself as gold with small traces of copper mixed in, suggesting that Mammootty’s character will carry shades of grey. Om marks Mammootty’s return to Tamil cinema after seven years. His last Tamil outing was Ram’s Peranbu, released in 2019.
Om Chapter 1 Cast, Crew Details
The cast for Om includes Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah, among others. The film is Naseeruddin Shah’s Tamil debut. Dhanush is also producing the film under his Wunderbar Studios banner, along with Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag.
Mammootty and Dhanush previously shared screen space when Dhanush made a cameo in Mammootty’s Proprietors: Kammath and Kammath.
Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music for Om, while Ezhil Arasu K is the cinematographer. The technical crew includes editor R Kalaivanan, art director A Pannerselvam and action choreographers Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee.
Mammootty has several other exciting projects in the pipeline, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Padayaatra and Khalid Rahman’s Mattancherry Mafia, which also stars Naslen and Asif Ali. The Malayalam superstar is also gearing to star in and produce Mela, directed by Nithish Sahadev, known for Falimy and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil.