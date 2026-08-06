Dhanush Urges Students To Learn Tamil First, Says 'Forgetting Mother Tongue Is Shameful'

Dhanush urged students to prioritise Tamil before English during his school visit.
The actor shared his Belgian experience, highlighting the importance of preserving one's mother tongue first.
Dhanush also pledged school upgrades while honouring teachers and supporting future infrastructure projects.
Dhanush's Tamil speech has drawn attention after the actor urged students to give greater importance to their mother tongue than English during a visit to his alma mater, Thaai Sathya Matriculation School in Chennai. Reflecting on his school days, Dhanush said learning to read and write Tamil should come before mastering English. He also stressed that forgetting one's mother tongue should never be treated as a matter of pride.
Dhanush shares why mother tongue should come first
Addressing students and teachers in Tamil, it was recalled by Dhanush that he had struggled with English during his school years but had always been fluent in Tamil. It was also observed by the actor that many young people today speak English confidently but cannot properly read or write Tamil, a trend he described as deeply disappointing.
Sharing an experience from working on a French production in Belgium, it was explained by Dhanush that the crew had been surprised when he said he could speak English. According to the actor, he was told that knowing one's mother tongue well should come first and that English should only be viewed as an added advantage.
Actor honours teachers and supports former school
Appealing to students, it was said by Dhanush that people should first learn to read and write in their mother tongue. He added that claiming not to know Tamil should never be worn as a badge of honour and that forgetting one's native language was something to be ashamed of.
During the event, cinematographer A. Kumaran, a former classmate, revealed that Dhanush had personally funded infrastructure improvements after learning about the school's needs. He also shared that the actor intends to renovate older buildings and add new facilities in the future. Dhanush also honoured his former teachers by seeking their blessings and touching their feet.
The actor will next be seen in Om: Chapter 1 – Udhiran: The Blood Wood, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The action thriller also stars Mammootty, Naseeruddin Shah, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Indrans and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.