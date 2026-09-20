Chicken Biryani in Tamil Nadu Schools? State Minister Says 'Even Prisoners Gets It'

Tamil Nadu reiterated plans to introduce chicken biryani in government school meals.
The proposal requires pilot testing and strict hygiene safeguards before implementation.
The breakfast scheme will expand to Classes 6–8 from September 22.
The Tamil Nadu government has reiterated its plan to introduce chicken biryani in government school meals, with School Education Minister A Rajmohan saying the proposal will first undergo pilot testing to ensure hygiene and food-safety standards.
The push comes ahead of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s September 22 launch of the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme for students in Classes 6 to 8, as reported by news agency PTI.
'Even Prisoners Gets Chicken Biryani'
Rajmohan told the reporters that the Chief Minister had ordered the formation of a special committee to identify varied and appetising dishes for students.
“With all due respect, even a prisoner in a jail gets to eat chicken biryani. Why shouldn't the children in my schools be able to eat chicken biryani?” Rajmohan said.
The minister clarified that the proposal could not be implemented immediately because food preparation and distribution would have to meet hygiene and cleanliness standards.
“It cannot be implemented immediately as it has to be done in hygienic conditions. There has to be a pilot and test project. In the coming days, we will make sure school students will have chicken biriyani in schools,” he said.
The proposal has been under consideration since July, when the state government examined the possibility of serving chicken biryani once a week under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.
Rajmohan had said growing children required adequate protein and argued that the proposal should not be treated as a political issue. He also said students who preferred vegetarian food would continue receiving vegetarian meals if chicken biryani was introduced.
Breakfast Scheme to Cover More Students
Vijay is expected to launch the expanded breakfast scheme at a government-aided school in Tiruvanmiyur.
According to report, the expansion will benefit approximately 15.30 lakh additional students. The government has allocated another ₹217.63 crore for the current financial year, taking the programme’s total budget to ₹724 crore.
The breakfast menu currently includes upma, kichadi and pongal. Millet-based dishes will be served twice a week.
In Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation will implement the expanded programme through integrated kitchens covering 447 government and government-aided schools, the report said.
Members of self-help groups will prepare and serve the meals at the respective schools.
“The breakfast will be prepared and served by the members of the self-help groups in the respective schools. This scheme is being expanded to further strengthen the foundation of school education by integrating the aspects of health, nutrition, school attendance and learning of students,” the release said.
Rollout Deferred in Two Districts
The expansion will not be implemented immediately in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts because the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct is in force.
Bypolls are scheduled for October 6 in the Madurantakam Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu and the Dharapuram constituency in Tiruppur.