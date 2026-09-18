Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Launch One-Gram Gold Ring Scheme For Newborns On September 28

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

Under the scheme, children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026, onwards to families with permanent residence in Tamil Nadu will receive a one-gram gold ring

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CM Joseph Vijay during Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay | Photo: @tamilnaduassembly/YT via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay will launch the one-gram gold ring scheme on September 28.

  • The scheme will provide one-gram gold rings to babies born in government hospitals.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch a one-gram gold ring scheme for newborn babies on September 28. The state government said one-gram gold rings will be provided to babies born in government hospitals.

Under the initiative, one-gram gold rings will be provided to babies born in government hospitals. The scheme is scheduled for September 28, when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch it.

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By Outlook News Desk

The scheme Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothira Thittam was announced to mark the birth of children in Tamil Nadu government hospitals and strengthen public trust in state health services.

Under the scheme, children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026, onwards to families with permanent residence in Tamil Nadu will receive a one-gram gold ring. The state government has allocated ₹755.83 crore for the scheme, which was among the poll promises of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The scheme draws on the traditional practice of ‘Thaaimaman Seer’, under which maternal uncles give gifts, including gold, to bless newborns.

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