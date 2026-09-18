PM Modi And UAE President Discuss West Asia, Bilateral Ties During Phone Call

Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed discussed developments in West Asia and regional peace, security and stability.
The two leaders discussed deepening India-UAE cooperation in energy, defence, technology, investment and health.
The UAE President congratulated Modi on India’s successful BRICS Presidency and participation in the summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a telephone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the two leaders discussing developments in West Asia and ways to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination to promote regional peace, security and stability, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
They also discussed measures to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in energy, defence, technology, investment and health.
“Grateful to my brother, the President of UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his call and birthday wishes,” Modi said in a post on X. He said the two leaders discussed measures to deepen the bilateral partnership and exchanged views on efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability.
Modi appreciated the participation of UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled at the BRICS Summit and the UAE’s cooperation and partnership in achieving substantive outcomes under India’s presidency.
The UAE President’s call came a day after Modi turned 76. He also conveyed birthday greetings to the prime minister during the conversation, according to the PMO statement.