Who Is Hammodi Ahmed Ali Al Naser? Prime Accused In North Olmsted Family Shooting

Hammodi Ahmed Ali Al Naser is accused of fatally shooting his wife and eight-year-old son in North Olmsted.
Police recovered a handgun and arrested Naser without incident; he faces two aggravated murder charges and awaits arraignment.
Naser and his wife had six other children, who are now staying with relatives, while the motive remains unclear.
North Olmsted police stated that a 44-year-old man is in custody after the deaths of his wife and son in an apparent shooting, and authorities described the case as "an isolated family incident." The suspect was identified as Hammodi Ahmed Ali Al Naser.
His 42-year-old wife died at the scene. As reported by Hindustan Times, which cited North Olmsted police, the couple's eight-year-old son was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Police stated the shooting is still under investigation. The case has drawn attention because of the multiple victims, the aggravated murder charges and the limited information released so far about the family.
Victims And Charges
Naser has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder. He is due to be arraigned at Rocky River Municipal Court on Monday.
His 42-year-old wife died at the scene. His eight-year-old son later died after being taken to a local hospital.
Authorities have not released further details about the victims. The motive remains unclear.
Police Response Details
Officers responded to the home. A North Olmsted Police Department press release, said officers went to a house in the 3800 block of Evelyn Drive after a resident called 911 and reported that a neighbour had shot his son and wife. Firefighters and officers from surrounding communities joined North Olmsted crews at the scene.
Police stated they found an 18-year-old man outside the front of the home with several gunshot wounds and took him to a nearby hospital. Inside the house, officers found a 42-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds; wkyc, citing police, reported that she was pronounced dead.
Police told that a handgun was recovered at the scene. Naser was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the North Olmsted City Jail.
Family And Community
Little is known publicly about Naser. Naser and his wife have six other children, and the children are staying with relatives.
North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey said in a statement after the shooting, "Domestic violence happens in every city, and it is almost unpredictable. Myself, my director of public safety, and all our first responders fight battles every day to keep our residents safe and secure in their homes as well as in our city at large. As a mother, I am terribly sad for the families involved as well as for our community."