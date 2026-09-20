Trump Announces AI Force, Says He Will Soon Name An 'AI Czar'

Trump said the first push against AI targeted data centres. He claimed that effort had "largely failed" after people saw the gains for their communities, including higher salaries, lower taxes and safer streets. He said opponents were now "going straight at AI", just as "Global Warming" became "Climate Change", which he said covers "a much larger 'territory' of doubt". "We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows," Trump said. He added that the government would also be "looking for BAD" through the existing criminal and civil justice system, and said the AI Force was being formed for that job. He compared it with the Space Force, which he called a "tremendous SUCCESS" in his first term.