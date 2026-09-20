Trump Announces AI Force, Says He Will Soon Name An 'AI Czar'

Donald Trump said he is forming an AI Force and will soon announce an AI Czar
He made the announcement on Truth Social and linked it to his criticism of Democrats
Trump compared the proposed AI body with Space Force, which he called a success
On Saturday (local time), US President Donald Trump said he is forming an "AI Force" and will soon announce an "AI Czar" to lead it. He said the move would protect artificial intelligence from being "decimated" by what he called efforts by Democrats to weaken or destroy it.
Trump has faced rising public doubt over AI and warnings from industry leaders about safety risks. He said liberals want the “decimation, or destruction, of AI.”
"Over the years, there have been many Hoaxes, all generated by the Radical Left Dumocrats, for purposes of destroying our Country... and now, the decimation, or destruction, of AI, commonly known as Artificial Intelligence — And I, as President of the United States, will not stand by and let this happen," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
He listed the Russia and Ukraine allegations, global warming, his two impeachments, men in women's sports and "Transgender for Everyone" among the earlier "Hoaxes" he blamed on the Democrats.
Trump said the first push against AI targeted data centres. He claimed that effort had "largely failed" after people saw the gains for their communities, including higher salaries, lower taxes and safer streets. He said opponents were now "going straight at AI", just as "Global Warming" became "Climate Change", which he said covers "a much larger 'territory' of doubt". "We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows," Trump said. He added that the government would also be "looking for BAD" through the existing criminal and civil justice system, and said the AI Force was being formed for that job. He compared it with the Space Force, which he called a "tremendous SUCCESS" in his first term.
Force And Czar
Trump compared the proposed body to the Space Force that was created in his first term. He said that model would now be applied to AI.
"For this purpose, I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term. To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI 'Czar'," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He also described the kind of person he wants for the role. Trump said candidates for the "AI Czar" post must be "high IQ individuals" and added: "Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!" He separately called the Space Force a "tremendous SUCCESS" in his first term.
Claims About AI
Trump placed AI at the centre of his economic pitch. He predicted the technology would become the next industrial revolution.
He said AI could be "the next Industrial Revolution or Internet", but "even larger and more impactful". He also projected that AI could account for as much as 25 per cent of US GDP. He said AI would be massive.
Trump also promised not to slow the sector. "We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows," he wrote. He added: "We are leading China, and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way,".
Earlier Hoaxes
He argued that the push against AI had started with opposition to data centres. Trump said that campaign had "largely failed" after people understood the local benefits, which he listed as higher salaries, lower taxes and safer streets.
He then said critics were "going straight at AI". Trump also argued that the government did not need new controls to deal with abuse because it could be "looking for BAD" and do so "very easily" through the existing criminal and civil justice system.
His posts named Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei. Trump also alleged a "SICK conspiracy" against AI and data centres and said China was the only one happy about it.
January Policy Push
Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has backed rapid AI development and US dominance in the field.
That month, he signed an executive order to "sustain and enhance America's AI dominance". He also hosted the announcement of Stargate, a data centre venture involving OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle.
Stargate was described as being worth up to $500 billion.