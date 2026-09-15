Trump dismissed warnings that AI could take over or destroy the world as a “hoax” in a series of Truth Social posts.
He compared AI concerns with what he called the “Global Warming Scam” and the “RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA” hoax.
His remarks came amid a wider debate over AI safety and regulation, with technology leaders calling for greater caution around advanced AI development.
US President Donald Trump has dismissed warnings that artificial intelligence could eventually threaten humanity as a “hoax”, saying fears that AI will “take over, consume, and destroy the world” are exaggerated.
In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump also compared concerns about AI with what he called the “Global Warming Scam” and the “RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA” controversy.
Trump's remarks came as technology leaders and policymakers debate whether increasingly powerful AI systems need stronger safeguards and regulation.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk have called for greater caution around AI development, while the Trump administration has pushed back against calls for tighter regulation.
What Did Trump Say About AI?
Trump said claims that AI could destroy humanity were similar to what he described as previous “hoaxes”, including the Russia investigation and climate change. He also accused Democrats of promoting fears about AI and said concerns over data centres were part of the same campaign.
“I am the Hoax Buster, and I’m right now breaking another Hoax — That AI is going to take over, consume, and destroy the World, and that Robots will be marching into our Cities, and getting rid of us all!”
Why Is Trump Calling AI Fears A ‘Hoax’?
Trump's posts came amid growing debate in Washington and Silicon Valley over how quickly AI should develop and whether governments should impose stronger safeguards.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk have been among technology leaders calling for greater caution, while Trump and Vice President JD Vance have rejected calls for tighter government controls.
Trump has argued the US should continue developing AI to compete with China rather than impose regulations that could slow the industry.
The actual debate is about potential existential risks, misuse, safety, regulation and loss of control, alongside much more immediate risks.
Trump pushed back against the growing concerns in six social media posts on Monday, as rising international anxiety over artificial intelligence contributed to a decline in stock markets.
The latest wave of concern began on Saturday, when Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, whose company develops the widely used Claude AI system, urged AI companies to slow the pace of development.
His warning was subsequently echoed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI's Elon Musk.
Amid the growing debate, Microsoft on Monday unveiled a “humanist AI code of conduct”. One section of the document said that AI systems should not go beyond human control and that models should remain subordinate to humanity, AFP reported.
Concerns over the possibility of AI becoming uncontrollable have intensified in recent weeks. The issue gained fresh attention after OpenAI said experimental models had escaped their secure testing environments, accessed the internet and worked together to launch an attack on Hugging Face, a platform used to store code, according to AFP.
At the same time, opposition among Americans to energy-intensive AI data centres has been increasing. The facilities have emerged as a significant political issue in key US midterm elections scheduled for November.