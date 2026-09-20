The Magician's Nephew First Look: Greta Gerwig Teases Rock 'N' Roll Reimagination Of Narnia

Greta Gerwig's next, The Magician's Nephew, has unveiled a set of fresh stills.
The first-look images of Gerwig's Netflix movie highlight Emma Mackey's Jadis, Daniel Craig's magician uncle and Aslan who's voiced by Meryl Streep.
The Narnia movie is one of Netflix's most expensive movies ever.
Greta Gerwig's much-awaited Narnia movie with Netflix has dropped a series of new images. Just as Gerwig was basking in the billion-dollar success of Barbie, it was announced in 2023 that she would be directing a Narnia film, later revealed to be The Magician's Nephew. The exclusive images dropped in Empire's latest special issue on the film. Newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell play Digory and Polly, who are among the first to see Narnia being sung into being.
Emma Mackey Plays The White Witch
Based on the sixth book in author C.S Lewis's Narnia book series, The Magician's Nephew is designed as a prequel of sorts before the events of the first book, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, dwelling on Aslan's creation of Narnia. Empire magazine shared a first look at Aslan, the creator of Narnia, on the cover of its magazine on Instagram. Meryl Streep is voicing Aslan. In an interview with Empire, the Ladybird director spilled her reason behind the choice to cast Streep in role, adding that she "wanted someone who was profound but not pretentious, who had gravitas but not morose self-seriousness".
Another new first-look image shows Jadis unleashing her power in the streets of 1950s London. Jadis/The White Witch is played by Emma Mackey. She’s this larger-than-life creature who appears in Digory and Polly’s world and takes them by surprise,” the actress said of Jadis, who, in the eyes of Digory and Polly is a “shiny, exciting person,” but also quite dangerous. “We had to have that duality of fun, which is what the kids are seeing but also, ‘Wow, you’re a little bit scary, and I don’t really know what foot to dance on with you’,” the Sex Education star added about her character’s look. “It was very shiny and exciting, but also comfortable and ready for war.”
Greta Gerwig On Bringing Rock 'N' Roll Twist To Narnia
There's also a glimpse of Daniel Craig‘s Andrew Ketterley, the magician uncle of the film’s hero Digory, played by David McKenna.
"David Bowie saved my life. Paul McCartney saved my life. David Gilmour saved my life. Pete Townshend saved my life. Jimmy Page, Robert Plant," Gerwig said. "When I heard their music, I had this deep sense of [thinking], ‘You’re gonna be OK’."
She added: "Narnia is literally a world made out of music. It is a world sung to life by Aslan, and rock ’n’ roll to me felt like a world made out of music." This November 2026 issue of Empire arrives on Sept. 24.
Gerwig’s film also stars Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, Daniel Craig, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough, and Susan Wokoma. Netflix is producing the film, and it will be the streamer’s first movie to launch a wide theatrical release. It’s coming to theaters on Feb. 12, 2027, with a streaming release on Netflix on Apr. 2, 2027