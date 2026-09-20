The Magician's Nephew First Look: Greta Gerwig Teases Rock 'N' Roll Reimagination Of Narnia

Another new first-look image shows Jadis unleashing her power in the streets of 1950s London. Jadis/The White Witch is played by Emma Mackey. She’s this larger-than-life creature who appears in Digory and Polly’s world and takes them by surprise,” the actress said of Jadis, who, in the eyes of Digory and Polly is a “shiny, exciting person,” but also quite dangerous. “We had to have that duality of fun, which is what the kids are seeing but also, ‘Wow, you’re a little bit scary, and I don’t really know what foot to dance on with you’,” the Sex Education star added about her character’s look. “It was very shiny and exciting, but also comfortable and ready for war.”