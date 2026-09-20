Daayra Vs Vibe Box Office Day 2: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Stays Ahead Of Kareena Kapoor's Crime Thriller

Vibe Synopsis, Box Office

Vibe managed to open at ₹1.70 crore. It strode past the numbers of Kemmu's previous directorial Madgaon Express, which stood at ₹1.50 crore to ₹1.63 crore at the domestic box office, according to a press release. As per the latest update from trade tracker Sacnilk, on the second day, the film witnessed a growth in numbers, collecting ₹2.65 crore. This takes the total net collection to ₹4.35 crore. Vibe has 2,478 shows with 18% occupancy, Vibe tails two close friends whose normal lives take an unexpected turn, throwing them into a high-voltage adventure. The film also stars Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav.