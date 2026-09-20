Daayra Vs Vibe Box Office Day 2: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Stays Ahead Of Kareena Kapoor's Crime Thriller

Vibe beat Daayra on Day 1 at the box office.
The Kunal Kemmu directorial continued to take the lead on the second day as well.
Meghna Gulzar's film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, trails far behind.
Kunal Kemmu’s latest directorial, Vibe, had the better opening this week, compared to Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. On Day 2, Kemmu's action comedy retained the lead while the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer lagged behind.
Vibe Synopsis, Box Office
Vibe managed to open at ₹1.70 crore. It strode past the numbers of Kemmu's previous directorial Madgaon Express, which stood at ₹1.50 crore to ₹1.63 crore at the domestic box office, according to a press release. As per the latest update from trade tracker Sacnilk, on the second day, the film witnessed a growth in numbers, collecting ₹2.65 crore. This takes the total net collection to ₹4.35 crore. Vibe has 2,478 shows with 18% occupancy, Vibe tails two close friends whose normal lives take an unexpected turn, throwing them into a high-voltage adventure. The film also stars Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav.
Daayra Box Office, Synopsis
The Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer has achieved some growth after its opening day. Sacnilk states that Daayra has managed to collect ₹1.60 crore on its second day of release. It is a jump from its opening day numbers, which stood at ₹1 crore. The total nett collection now stands at ₹2.60 crore after two days of release. Daayra is running across 1,666 shows in India and has recorded an occupancy of around 16%.
The Meghna Gulzar directorial opened to positive reviews and will rely on word of mouth to pull it through. The film revolves around a criminal case and explores themes of crime, justice, punishment, and morality. It presents the perspectives of people involved in the case and probes how the legal system responds to crime.The investigative thriller follows DCP Ajooni Kohli (Khan) and DCP Raman Kumar (Sukumaran), who find themselves on opposite sides of a controversial case.