Vettuvam: Pa Ranjith Puts Traditional Sport Mallakhamba In Focus With First Poster

Pa Ranjith has officially unveiled the debut poster for his maiden Pan-India directorial venture Vettuvam.
Sobhita Dhulipala leads an ensemble cast alongside Kalaiyarasan, Guru Somasundaram, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Mime Gopi.
A major visual glimpse into the cinematic world of Vettuvam is scheduled to be released on September 18, 2026.
Pa Ranjith has unveiled the first poster for Vettuvam, his first Pan-India film, and the artwork puts the traditional sport of Mallakhamba front and centre. The image shows players climbing a Mallakhamba pole and offers the first glimpse into the film’s world.
The plot remains tightly guarded. Yet the artwork indicates the ancient physical practice will anchor the storyline. Moviegoers are now eager to see how the traditional gymnastic art integrates into the film.
Mallakhamba Spotlight
Mallakhamba has deep subcontinent roots. The traditional discipline features gymnasts executing aerial yoga poses and acrobatic feats around a fixed upright pole using precise wrestling grips.
The first visual gives the sport extra weight. By placing Mallakhamba at the centre of its debut poster, Vettuvam could give the discipline a new cinematic platform and bring it to a wider audience.
Release And Cast
A major glimpse into the world of Vettuvam is set to be unveiled on September 18, 2026, at 12 pm.
The makers shared the poster on social media with the caption, “A world beyond all we’ve known. A world unlike any other...”.
Sobhita Dhulipala joins the cast. The actor entered Tamil cinema through Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan movies. The production also stars Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman, Lizzy, Lingesh Prem Kumar, Kavitha Bharathi, Arjun, Santha Kumar, Melody, Manisha, Nimmy Raphael, Vikram, Naveen and Prakash.
Music And Crew
G. V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music for Vettuvam, marking his reunion with Pa Ranjith after Thangalaan (2024).
The technical crew includes cinematographer Roopesh Shaji, editor Selva RK, art director SS Murthi and action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.