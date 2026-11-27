Visa And Policy Context

Federal filings show IBM secured a little over 1,600 H-1B approvals in fiscal 2026. That was down from more than 2,000 in FY2025 and almost 3,000 in FY2024. The counts cover IBM as a whole, not just IBM Consulting, and include extension requests for current staff. IBM said in its 2025 annual report that it had 264,300 employees across the company and its wholly owned subsidiaries.