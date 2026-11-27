IBM is ending US visa and green card sponsorship for most roles in IBM Consulting, its largest division
Affected employees can move to an IBM role outside the US or leave by the end of the year
H-1B visa holders have reportedly been given three weeks to decide, according to employee posts on Blind
IBM will stop sponsoring US visas and green cards for most jobs in IBM Consulting, its biggest division with more than 150,000 employees. Bloomberg first reported the change, citing a document sent to managers in the unit. Staff affected by the move can take an IBM post outside the US or exit the company by year-end.
H-1B visa holders face the sharpest pressure. IBM has reportedly given them only three weeks to decide whether to move or leave, according to posts by employees on the anonymous workplace forum Blind.
Those who turn down a posting abroad will get three months' severance and stop work on December 31. Several employees said they heard about the change in one-on-one "career syncs" with their managers.
One IBM employee wrote on Blind that relocating to India could mean an estimated 80 per cent pay cut.
"I got pulled into a surprise meeting with my manager and was told I have just three weeks to choose between taking an 80 per cent pay cut to relocate to India or losing my job by December 31," the employee wrote.
"I've spent years building my career here, working long hours for IBM clients, paying taxes and building a life in the US. Now I'm being told to either uproot everything or walk away with just three months of severance," the post added.
India-Centred Options
On November 19, IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US, 1,125 of them in India, 23 in Singapore and 18 in the UK. The portal showed 89 consulting openings in the US.
Visa And Policy Context
Federal filings show IBM secured a little over 1,600 H-1B approvals in fiscal 2026. That was down from more than 2,000 in FY2025 and almost 3,000 in FY2024. The counts cover IBM as a whole, not just IBM Consulting, and include extension requests for current staff. IBM said in its 2025 annual report that it had 264,300 employees across the company and its wholly owned subsidiaries.
Reuters reported last month that the administration suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several major outsourcing companies, including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, from the Permanent Labour Certification, or PERM, process. Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the suspensions. Microsoft has publicly defended its recruitment of international talent.
In September 2025, the White House imposed a one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions. That move has since been challenged in court. The administration has also proposed changes to the annual H-1B lottery that would favour employers paying higher salaries.
Indian workers face the biggest risk from shifts in US visa rules. The National Foundation for American Policy says Indians receive about three-quarters of H-1B visas, and employment-based green card waits can run for decades.