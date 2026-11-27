Delhi Police booked stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari over remarks against women from Bihar and Chhath Mahaparv
The alleged comments were made during a comedy performance in Saket on October 24 and circulated through video clips on social media
Police registered the case at Saket police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act
Delhi Police have booked stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari over obscene and derogatory remarks against women from Bihar and Chhath Mahaparv during a comedy performance in Saket last month.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said the performance in Saket was held on October 24. The Delhi case followed a similar FIR filed by Patna Cyber Police Station on November 24.
The remarks, which targeted women from Bihar and the religious and cultural traditions linked to Chhath Mahaparv, were circulated through video clips on social media and triggered public outrage.
Police Case Details
The case was registered at Saket police station.
Police invoked Sections 79, 296, 196 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Section 79 covers words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. Section 296 deals with obscene acts and songs.
Section 196 deals with acts that promote hostility between groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence or language. Section 352 applies to intentional insults meant to provoke a breach of peace. Section 67 concerns the publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form.
Mittal said the act contained comments aimed at women from Bihar and the religious and cultural practices tied to Chhath. It also included sexually explicit references to the tradition of married women wearing a long streak of sindoor during Chhath Puja, along with remarks about women from Bihar and their home lives.
Patna Police Complaints
Patna police also acted. A similar FIR was registered by the Patna Cyber Police station on November 24 over Maheshwari’s remarks. On Thursday, a BJP delegation lodged another complaint at the Kotwali police station in Patna.
The delegation included MLA Sangita Kumari and other women leaders of the party. “We seek the strongest possible action against the comedian who sought to denigrate the practice of women wearing ‘sindoor’ (vermilion), which is an ancient tradition,” Kumari said.
Apology And Probe
Maheshwari later issued a public apology. “I apologise for making those comments. It was not my intention to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments,” he said. He acknowledged that his comments about Bihar’s cultural traditions were inappropriate.
Further investigation into the matter was underway, police said.