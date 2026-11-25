Even Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam bashed Maheshwari and questioned how making fun of religious sentiments could have a justification in the name of freedom. "If any Bihari catches this rude fellow who is disrespecting Bihari women and gives him two slaps, he'll play the victim card, saying, 'Oh no, oh no, my freedom of expression has been attacked.' Is mocking someone's sacred sentiments and beliefs freedom of expression? These jokers are worse than vermin", Nirupam wrote on X.