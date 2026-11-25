Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari's Instagram account is unavailable.
Yash was slammed after he made sexual comments about the sindoor that married Bihari women apply during Chhath Puja.
The Patna Police registered a case against Yash Maheshwari.
Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari faced controversy after one of his performance videos went viral on social media. It targeted Bihari women and slammed the sindoor tradition linked with Chhath Puja. Yash posted a public apology after he made vulgar remarks about Bihari ladies and the Chhath Puja traditions. Now it seems the comedian has deleted his Instagram handle.
Yash Maheshwari's Instagram handle is not available
A search on Yash's Instagram handle named @almostyash shows the message, 'Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed'. It is unclear whether the comedian has deactivated his social media handle or deleted it.
For the unversed, Yash was slammed after he made objectionable sexual comments on the long streak of sindoor that married Bihari women apply during the Chhath Puja festival. Chhath Puja rituals hold great significance for married women, as they pray for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. Social media users bashed Yash for the remarks he made related to disrespecting women, along with their religious beliefs and the traditions of Bihar.
Case registered against Yash Maheshwari
The Patna Police registered a case against Yash under different sections of the Information Technology Act. The statement read, "The objectionable comments about women from Bihar in the aforementioned video/content could affect social harmony and create hostility between different communities. Patna Cyber Police Station is investigating the case and taking further legal action".
According to social media reports, Maheshwari admitted in his apology clip that his remarks were inappropriate and that he was at fault. He said he had no intention of hurting anyone and that he would be more careful with how he creates content in the future.
Yash, in his apology clip, stated, "I apologise for making those comments. It wasn't my intention at all to hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was a mistake on my part to make such comments. I will be careful in the future. I am very, very sorry. I shouldn't have done this".
Even Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam bashed Maheshwari and questioned how making fun of religious sentiments could have a justification in the name of freedom. "If any Bihari catches this rude fellow who is disrespecting Bihari women and gives him two slaps, he'll play the victim card, saying, 'Oh no, oh no, my freedom of expression has been attacked.' Is mocking someone's sacred sentiments and beliefs freedom of expression? These jokers are worse than vermin", Nirupam wrote on X.