Ali Zafar's last Bollywood film was Dear Zindagi.
SRK requested the makers of Dear Zindagi to retain his character.
Ali Zafar was seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in the Gauri Shinde-directed movie.
Pakistani actor Ali Zafar revisited his Bollywood journey with his last movie, Dear Zindagi. The actor shared that portions of his 2016 movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt were reshot amid rising political tensions between India and Pakistan.
Ali Zafar appeared on Waseem Abbas' podcast and spoke about his experience working in the Bollywood film industry. He called his Bollywood journey very rewarding and said he received a lot of appreciation while working in the industry. "I was lucky and blessed that I worked there (Bollywood) for four, five, six years as a leading man in the film industry. I got a lot of respect for my work", Zafar remarked.
SRK requested Dear Zindagi makers to keep his role
Ali Zafar also said Shah Rukh Khan asked the makers of Dear Zindagi to keep his character. This is because, while Dear Zindagi was being filmed, the Pulwama attacks happened, and Zafar's part was reshot with another actor. He also revealed that Gauri Shinde wanted him to play the role of Rumi. However, due to SRK, his character was not trimmed from the film.
Ali Zafar mentioned, "Dear Zindagi was my last film. It featured Shah Rukh Khan with Alia Bhatt. At that time, the Pulwama attacks happened. Politically, all those things ended. In fact, my part in Dear Zindagi was completely reshot with another actor".
The actor played Rumi, a musician shown as one of Alia Bhatt's former love interests in the movie. He stated, "I was playing the character of Rumi, a musician. But the director took the stand that she wanted me, and Shah Rukh Khan also requested the makers to keep my part."
Ali Zafar's last Bollywood appearance with Dear Zindagi
Gauri Shinde directed Dear Zindagi, and the film was released in November 2016. Alia Bhatt played an aspiring filmmaker named Kaira and showed how she navigated her mental health and relationships. SRK played the role of Dr Jehangir Khan, a psychologist.
The Pulwama and Uri attacks affected the professional and cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan. Pulwama took place in 2019, while Uri took place in 2016. The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution back in September 2016 and barred Pakistani stars from working in Indian movies.
Political tensions between the two nations ended the Bollywood careers of Ali Zafar and many other Pakistani stars.