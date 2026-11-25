SRK requested Dear Zindagi makers to keep his role

Ali Zafar also said Shah Rukh Khan asked the makers of Dear Zindagi to keep his character. This is because, while Dear Zindagi was being filmed, the Pulwama attacks happened, and Zafar's part was reshot with another actor. He also revealed that Gauri Shinde wanted him to play the role of Rumi. However, due to SRK, his character was not trimmed from the film.