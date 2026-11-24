Bangladeshi star Sohel Khan's sudden death has left the Bangladeshi movie industry mourning.
Sohel Khan began his career with a Banglalink TV commercial.
The actor was staying at Hotel Momo Inn, Bogura, at the time of his death.
In a piece of heartbreaking news, Bangladeshi actor Sohel Khan died on November 24, 2026. The actor was shooting his next movie, Nasib, in Bogura. Sohel was 66 when he died. His sudden death has left the Bangladeshi entertainment industry mourning. He was best known for his comedy and negative roles in TV and cinema.
According to a report by News18, Sohel was residing at a hotel in Bogura with Nasib's cast and crew. Mohammad Iqbal is directing the film, and Sohel was set to complete the remaining portions of his character by November 25, 2026.
Sohel Khan's cause of death
The actor was staying at Hotel Momo Inn located in Bogura. Reports say that on November 24, 2026, he got ready to leave for the movie's shooting location. The actor reportedly suddenly collapsed in his hotel room. He was then taken to TMSS Medical College Hospital in Bogura when the production members of his movie team found him unresponsive.
However, the doctors declared him dead at 10 am. Sohel's untimely demise has shocked the Bangladeshi movie fraternity.
Filmmaker Shahriar Nazim shares Sohel Khan's last video
Shahriar Nazim took to his Facebook handle to share the clip of the actor discussing his next film, Nasib, at Hotel Momo in Bogura. Shahriar narrated how Sohel was ready to head to the shoot after waking up. When the production boy arrived, he was shocked to see Sohel in a collapsed state, and that blood had come out of his mouth.
"He was ready to go for shooting after waking up from sleep. The production boy went upstairs. As soon as he came out of the room, Sohel Khan fell to the ground. Then blood came out of his mouth. He was taken to the hospital. The doctor at the hospital declared him dead", read Shahriar's Facebook post.
Nasib director Mohammad Iqbal also took to his Facebook handle to share an unseen snap with Sohel. He announced the death of the actor via a social media post that read, "The country has lost a great artist. I have lost my friend. May he rest in peace".
Sohel Khan began his career with a Banglalink TV commercial directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Sohel gained fame after he played Bishu in Farooki's political-satire TV series 420.