International

Bangladeshi Actor Shanto, His Father Lynched: Reports

According to media reports, Shanto was lynched at Chandpur on Monday night along with his father Selim Khan, owner of a renowned Bangladeshi production house, who had financed films ‘Tungi Parar Miya Bhai’, ‘Commando’ and others.

Shanto Khan Bangladesh
Shanto debuted with 'Prem Chor' in 2019 and later worked in ‘Piya Re’ in 2021, ‘Bubujaan’ in 2023 and ‘Anto Nagar’ in 2024. Photo: Bubujaan trailer/YouTube
info_icon

Popular Bangladesh actor Shanto Khan and his father Salim Khan, an expelled leader of the Awami Leage, were lynched in Chandpur area on Monday, the same day Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country amid deadly protests over a job quota.

According to media reports, Shanto was lynched at Chandpur on Monday night along with his father Selim Khan, owner of a renowned Bangladeshi production house, who had financed films ‘Tungi Parar Miya Bhai’, ‘Commando’ and others.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today

Salim Khan was an expelled leader of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League, the supporters of which have been facing attacks for the past several days.

Bodies of at least 20 supporters of Hasina’s Awami League party were recovered across the country through Tuesday, taking the overall death toll to 469 in almost three weeks since the protest first started in July, according to local media reports.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh Protests: Bodies Of 20 Leaders From Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party Found Amid Unrest

Members of the Kolkata film industry on Wednesday expressed shock over the killing of Shanto Khan and his father Salim Khan. The Kolkata-based actors, several of whom have worked with Shanto Khan in Bangladeshi film projects, however, did not want to comment on the reasons for the killing, saying those were internal matters of another country.

"I was stunned after hearing the news that he and his father were killed. We don't know the circumstances leading to their deaths. It saddens my heart to learn they were killed. Artists like us who thrive on art and creativity always yearn for peace, amity and brotherhood," news agency PTI quoted popular actor Rajatabha Dutta as saying.

ALSO READ | All Indian Visa Application Centres In Bangladesh Closed Till Further Notice Amid Unrest

Dutta, who had worked with Shanto in the 2022 Bangladeshi film ‘Bikkhov’ (Resentment), said that the young actor was cooperative and respectful on the sets.

Who Was Shanto

Shanto debuted with 'Prem Chor' in 2019 and later worked in ‘Piya Re’ in 2021, ‘Bubujaan’ in 2023 and ‘Anto Nagar’ in 2024.

Shanto, who also dabbled in modelling, had essayed the role of young Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the film 'Tungiparar Miya Bhai' in 2021.

Actor Kaushani Mukhopadhyay, who starred opposite Shanto in ‘Piya Re’, said, "I got the deeply disturbing news late Monday night and have remained distressed ever since."

Kaushani Mukhopadhyay recalled that Shanto had extended all hospitality to her and other actors from India during the shoot at Chandpur and Dhaka for the film and not for once did she feel like an outsider in a foreign land.

“Since I was senior in the industry, Shanto was very respectful towards me and shared his ambition of making a significant impact in the industry," Mukhopadhyay said.

“I believe in the triumph of humanity and hope the situation will soon turn normal there," she said.

Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty said, “Any death, be it of a protesting student, a policeman, an actor, a producer or a political activist, is shocking. All of us have fond memories of working in Bangladesh. I am not merely saying this as a stakeholder of the film industry, but also as a human being and a citizen of India.

Actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, who had worked on several projects in Bangladesh, was also appalled at the killings in the neighbouring country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  3. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  4. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  5. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  2. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  4. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  5. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Passes Away At 80
  2. RBI Maintains Retains Repo Rate At 6.5% For 9th Straight Time
  3. Haryana: Security Beefed Up, Internet Cut In Sirsa Amid Tensions Over Death Of Dera Jagmalwali Chief
  4. All Indian Visa Application Centres In Bangladesh Closed Till Further Notice Amid Unrest
  5. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Entertainment News
  1. Vikram Bhatt Recalls Dino Morea And Bipasha Basu Fighting On The Sets Of 'Raaz', Reveals Their Relationship Was 'Falling Apart'
  2. BTS Agency Issues A Statement Again On Suga's Drunk Driving Incident: We Apologize For Having Conveyed Misinformation
  3. Mrunal Thakur REACTS To Instagram Post Resharing Her Old Statement About Being 'Madly In Love' With Virat Kohli
  4. Yash Begins Filming For 'Toxic', Says 'The Journey Begins'
  5. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. Sunita Williams Could Return Home In SpaceX's Crew Dragon In February 2025, Says NASA
  2. Bangladeshi Actor Shanto, His Father Lynched: Reports
  3. Tunisia President Saied Sacks Another Prime Minister Without Explanation
  4. 'Heartbroken That I Can't See, Hug My Mother': Sheikh Hasina's Daughter Saima Wazed
  5. Indonesia: 5 Dead, 15 Injured After Tanker Ship Catches Fire Off Bali Island
Latest Stories
  1. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
  2. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Question Paper Yet To Be Prepared': NBEMS Dismisses NEET-PG Paper Leak Claims
  4. Kolkata Cafe Blast: 1 Injured After Blast At Jodhpur Park Cafe In South Kolkata, Probe Underway
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today | Top Points
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Avinash Sable's Medal Dream Ends With 11th Finish In 3000m Steeplechase - In Pics
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Indian Golfers In Action Soon; Neeraj Chopra Eyes To Defend His Javelin Gold