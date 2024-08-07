International

Bangladesh Protests: Bodies Of 20 Leaders From Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party Found Amid Unrest

Houses and business establishments of several Awami League leaders were also vandalised and looted.

Bangladesh Protests |
Bangladesh Protests: Bodies Of 20 Leaders From Awami League Party Found Amid Unrest| Photo: AP
info_icon

The bodies of at least 20 leaders from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party were recovered from across the violence-hit Bangladesh on Tuesday.

At least 10 people were killed in attacks in Satkhira after the Hasina's resignation and departure from Dhaka on Monday. Houses and business establishments of several Awami League leaders were also vandalised and looted, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Satkhira Sadar and Shyamnagar police stations also reported instances of arson and looting.

At least 11 people were killed in mob attacks in Comilla, while six where killed after a three-storey house of former councilor Md Shah Alam was set on fire by a mob in Ashoktala.

Police recovered the six bodies from Alam's house on Monday night and Tuesday morning, of which five were those of teenagers.

The deceased were identified as Shaon (12), Ashiq (14), Shakeel (14), Roni (16), Mohin (17) and Mahfuzur Rahman (22).

Police said that the angry mob reached Alam's house on Monday and set fire to its ground floor.

Witnesses reportedly said that some people climbed to the third flood of the house to save themselves from the mob. However, they all inhaled the smoke from the blaze and were burned to death.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people injured in the incident, are admitted in the ICU and undergoing treatment.

Natore-2 (Sadar and Naldanga) constituency MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul's house was also set ablaze by an angry mob, leading to the death of four people.

Police said bodies were found in several rooms, balconies, and roofs of the MP's house -- Jannati Palace -- on Tuesday morning.

As per witnesses and local residents, the mob set fire to MP Shafiqul's house following the news of Hasina's resignation, Dhaka Tribune's report said.

Bodies of two Jube League leaders were also recovered by locals in Feni. In Lalmonirhat, locals recovered bodies of six people from district AL Joint General Secretary Suman Khan's house, which was set on fire by a mob on Monday.

Hasina's resignation came in the backdrop of the rising unrest in Bangladesh. The former PM fled the country and is now in a safe house in India.

Meanwhile, President Mohammad Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus as the head of the interim government.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  3. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  4. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  2. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  3. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  5. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Challenges Cancellation Of Candidature, Says UPSC Didn't Give Her Order
  2. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: After Olympics Heartbreak, PM Modi Asks IOA Chief To 'Explore Options'
  3. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  4. Hoax Bomb Threat At Kochi Airport Delays Flight To Thailand
  5. CBI Takes Over Probe Into Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths
Entertainment News
  1. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  2. Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence
  3. 'Star Wars' Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Graves’ Disease: Didn't Realize How Bad I Felt
  4. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  5. Rishab Shetty Meets His 'Idol' Chiyaan Vikram After 24 Years Of Wait- See Pics
US News
  1. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  2. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  3. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  4. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  5. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: Bodies Of 20 Leaders From Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party Found Amid Unrest
  2. Israel Admitted To US Its Role In Assassination Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh: Report
  3. How Undercover Officers Arrested Pak Man, Having Iran Links, With 'Scheme' To Kill Govt Officials On US Soil
  4. Sunita Williams In Space: 2 Months On, Boeing Starliner Still Stuck At ISS; NASA Delays Next Astronaut Launch
  5. Venezuela: EU Rejects Election Results, Maduro Govt Opens Criminal Investigation Into Opposition Leaders
Latest Stories
  1. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  2. Vinesh Phogat Stuns Japanese Legend Yui Susaki En Route Paris 2024 Gold Medal Bout - In Pics
  3. Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
  5. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  6. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  7. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Tells Police She Tied Herself