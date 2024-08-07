Bangladesh Protests: Bodies Of 20 Leaders From Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party Found Amid Unrest

The bodies of at least 20 leaders from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party were recovered from across the violence-hit Bangladesh on Tuesday.
At least 10 people were killed in attacks in Satkhira after the Hasina's resignation and departure from Dhaka on Monday. Houses and business establishments of several Awami League leaders were also vandalised and looted, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Satkhira Sadar and Shyamnagar police stations also reported instances of arson and looting.
At least 11 people were killed in mob attacks in Comilla, while six where killed after a three-storey house of former councilor Md Shah Alam was set on fire by a mob in Ashoktala.
Police recovered the six bodies from Alam's house on Monday night and Tuesday morning, of which five were those of teenagers.
The deceased were identified as Shaon (12), Ashiq (14), Shakeel (14), Roni (16), Mohin (17) and Mahfuzur Rahman (22).
Police said that the angry mob reached Alam's house on Monday and set fire to its ground floor.
Witnesses reportedly said that some people climbed to the third flood of the house to save themselves from the mob. However, they all inhaled the smoke from the blaze and were burned to death.
Meanwhile, at least 10 people injured in the incident, are admitted in the ICU and undergoing treatment.
Natore-2 (Sadar and Naldanga) constituency MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul's house was also set ablaze by an angry mob, leading to the death of four people.
Police said bodies were found in several rooms, balconies, and roofs of the MP's house -- Jannati Palace -- on Tuesday morning.
As per witnesses and local residents, the mob set fire to MP Shafiqul's house following the news of Hasina's resignation, Dhaka Tribune's report said.
Bodies of two Jube League leaders were also recovered by locals in Feni. In Lalmonirhat, locals recovered bodies of six people from district AL Joint General Secretary Suman Khan's house, which was set on fire by a mob on Monday.
Hasina's resignation came in the backdrop of the rising unrest in Bangladesh. The former PM fled the country and is now in a safe house in India.
Meanwhile, President Mohammad Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus as the head of the interim government.