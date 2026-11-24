Diljit's Aura Tour Hit By Several Security Scares

The message further cautions attendees against bringing children to the event, picking up calls on iPhones, or commuting via the metro, and concludes with the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad." The latest threat arrives in the wake of recurring security flares and concerns surrounding Dosanjh's ongoing tour. His concerts have also been in the news over restrictions on some of his songs. But the singer has powered on, unfazed and defiant.