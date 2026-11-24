Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Bengaluru concert has received a bomb threat.
The show is slated for November 29.
Dosanjh's Aura India tour has been consistently riddled with security threats.
Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly been hit with a new threat in the lead-up to his Bengaluru show, part of his ongoing nationwide AURA tour. Authorities have launched a security investigation after an email surfaced warning of a potential improvised explosive device (IED) detonation at the concert venue.
Set for November 29 at Madavara’s NICE Grounds, the Diljit concert triggered an FIR on November 9 after Madanayakanahalli Police Sub-Inspector Shivaraj MJ lodged a formal complaint. Around 3 pm that day, the control room notified the officer of a menacing email originating from weismith3727@gmail.com, which had been dispatched to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Commissioner’s official address.
Diljit's Aura Tour Hit By Several Security Scares
The message further cautions attendees against bringing children to the event, picking up calls on iPhones, or commuting via the metro, and concludes with the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad." The latest threat arrives in the wake of recurring security flares and concerns surrounding Dosanjh's ongoing tour. His concerts have also been in the news over restrictions on some of his songs. But the singer has powered on, unfazed and defiant.
Massive security measures were also arranged for the singer’s recent stop in Ahmedabad. For his performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, authorities posted roughly 2,000 police officers to handle crowd control, direct traffic, and preserve law and order, backed by nearly 1,500 private security personnel deployed across the grounds to keep the show running without a pause.
Diljit Attacks Song Restrictions
This latest warning follows a similar scare in Indore just days earlier, where multiple bomb threats targeted the Mayor’s office, private schools, and the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior Bench ahead of his November 15 gig. Despite the scare, Diljit performed as scheduled under tight security, a concert that also drew attention when authorities barred him from singing four tracks, including Patiala Peg and 5 Taara Theke, citing lyrics involving alcohol, drugs, and weapons.
Taking the stage in Ahmedabad, the singer hit out against the ongoing row over his tracklist, calling out the glaring disparity between how Indian performers and visiting global acts are policed at the very same stadium.